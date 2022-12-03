Compete with another returning star, challenge Ronda Rousey - 5 possible directions for Tegan Nox following her return on WWE SmackDown

Fans watching WWE SmackDown were in for a big surprise. RAW's Damage CTRL appeared on the blue brand, tearing down the locker room. This led to Liv Morgan interrupting the trio and attempting to fight all three off at once. Unfortunately, she failed to combat the three talented women.

Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai had things well in hand when suddenly music began to play, and Tegan Nox ran out to help Liv. Together, The Miracle Kid and The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard fought off Damage CTRL and sent the trio packing.

This was Tegan Nox's wrestling return after being released by WWE just over a year ago. Now that she's back on WWE SmackDown, she seemingly has targets in sight. What will the former NXT star do now that she's back with World Wrestling Entertainment? What direction might her career take?

Below are five possible directions for Tegan Nox following her return on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Nox is seemingly ready to fight Damage CTRL following WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL and Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox's future on WWE SmackDown may be quite clear based on how she returned to the promotion. As noted, she made her big return by running to the ring and fighting off Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

While it could just be a case of Nox wanting to help Liv out, there's also the possibility that Damage CTRL is a target. The group has been targeting most of the main roster women's division for months, so it's inevitable that they will become targeted by others.

Tegan also has a history with Damage CTRL. Dakota Kai, in particular, was once Nox's best friend. Unfortunately, Dakota turned on Tegan while in NXT, and the two had a heated rivalry. It appears as if their tension hasn't gone away, and they'll once again be feuding.

#4. She could feud with a returning Lacey Evans on WWE SmackDown

While Tegan did save the day for Liv as The Miracle Kid battled Damage CTRL, it's possible that The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard was just being a good Samaritan for the night. RAW's Damage CTRL may not be her immediate concern.

If that's the case, Nox will likely end up feuding with a regular on WWE SmackDown. While there are several quality options for opponents, the best choice may be Lacey Evans.

Lacey is also set to return on WWE SmackDown with a new vignette airing for the patriotic superstar. Due to fans generally disliking Evans, she could be the perfect opponent to help establish Nox as a babyface. Whether fans love or hate Tegan, they'll undoubtedly get behind her if it means shutting up the Sassy Southern Belle. Tegan Nox vs. Lacey Evans on WWE SmackDown could benefit the former NXT star.

#3. Tegan could reunite with Shotzi on WWE SmackDown

Tegan Nox and Shotzi in NXT

Tegan Nox isn't quite a newcomer to the blue brand, although it may feel that way to fans. She only had a short stay on the main roster. Nox was called up in 2021 alongside Shotzi, and the two found immediate success, quickly picking up a handful of wins.

Unfortunately, Nox and Shotzi almost immediately split up due to the WWE draft. Shotzi remained on WWE SmackDown while Tegan moved over to RAW. Despite being moved to the red brand, Tegan never officially appeared and was released in November.

Tegan and Shotzi had great chemistry for a short period of time when they were a duo and may team up once again on WWE SmackDown. Shotzi has been united with Raquel Rodriguez lately, filling in for Aliyah after the star was injured by Damage CTRL. If Raquel wants to tag up with Aliyah again upon her return, Shotzi could return to her old partner too.

#2. She and Liv Morgan could pursue the Women's Tag Team Titles

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

There's a chance that Shotzi and Tegan Nox won't be joining back up together, however. Shotzi and Raquel are a unique tag team, but one that seems to be working fairly well. While they were unable to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, Rodriguez and The Ballsy Badass are top contenders for the belts.

Tegan may instead team up with the person she saved during WWE SmackDown. Fans aren't yet privy as to why Nox was at the show, but there's a chance her saving Liv was more than a coincidence. The two could have already bonded, which could have been the way for the duo to become a tag team.

Liv has a lot of tag team experience. She worked alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan for quite some time and later found herself united with Rhea Ripley. While she never held the tag gold, she and Tegan could be the magical pairing that brings both to the promised land.

#1. Tegan could challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship

The goal of any superstar is to become a champion. If you're on SmackDown, there's only a handful of belts available. If you're a female star on WWE SmackDown, there are really only two titles you can attempt to win.

If Tegan isn't chasing after the Women's Tag Team Titles, she may instead attempt to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The current titleholder is Ronda Rousey, who captured the belt at Extreme Rules 2022 by defeating Liv Morgan.

Rousey is a dominant champion and has proven to be such since returning to WWE earlier this year. She's now in her second reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion, but Tegan was able to pull off an unbelievable upset and dethrone The Baddest Woman On The Planet. Never say never.

