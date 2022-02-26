The latest WWE video game, WWE 2K22, is set to release on March 12, 2022. As the release date comes closer, the company is periodically releasing key information about the game to hype up the fans.

The soundtrack is one of the most important factors in determining the overall experience of any game. 2K games recently released a soundtrack list for the upcoming WWE game, and we've got it for you right here.

Complete WWE 2K22 soundtrack list and their creators:

Asking Alexandria – “The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel)”

Bad Bunny – “Booker T”

Bring Me The Horizon – “Happy Song”

KennyHoopla – “Hollywood Sucks”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken – “body bag”

Machine Gun Kelly – “concert for aliens”

Motorhead – “Iron Fist”

Poppy – “Say Cheese” (Live NXT version)

Royal Blood – “Typhoons”

The Weeknd – “Heartless”

Turnstile – “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind”

Wu-Tang Clan – “Protect Ya Neck”

The tracklist looks to be awesome, including tracks from multiple well-known artists. The Weeknd and Machine Gun Kelly have provided music for multiple WWE shows, while Bad Bunny has also performed as an in-ring competitor.

The Weeknd is set to provide music for WrestleMania for the third year in succession. His track "Sacrifice" is the official theme song for this year's Show of Shows.

All you need to know about WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The cover star is none other than the legendary Rey Mysterio.

The game will have three different editions - Standard, Deluxe,and nWo 4-Life. While the standard version contains all the current superstars in addition to some legends, the Deluxe and nWo 4-Life editions will have additional superstars and attires.

2K22 will feature some of the most interesting game modes for players. The MyGM mode will allow players to become General Managers for one of WWE's major brands.

The MyRISE and MyFACTION modes are the new career modes for individuals and factions respectively. Other prominent modes like The Universe Mode will be featured too.

WWE 2K22 is set to have one of the largest rosters in the history of WWE games. Wondering if your favorite superstar will be a part of the game? Check out the full roster list right here.

For detailed information about the game, click right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for WWE 2K22? Yes No 0 votes so far