Everything you need to know about WWE 2K22

The wait is finally over. WWE games have officially confirmed that the much-awaited WWE 2K22 video game will be released this year.

A new teaser premiered during WrestleMania 37 Night One. The half-minute preview showed a glimpse of in-game footage featuring Rey Mysterio and Cesaro.

This year's tagline for the game is “It Hits Different.” Here's the official teaser for the video game:

The video mentions that the in-game footage is from an in-progress build. It is not the final product, and the release date is yet to be confirmed.

WWE issued a press release for the video game. The company stated the game will be released by 2K, Visual Concepts, and WWE Games. It further stated that the game would be "coming soon" for the fans.

The latest installment in the long-standing WWE 2K series received backlash from fans due to its glitchy, unstable gameplay. Following WWE 2K20, 2K launched a more arcade-based WWE 2K called Battlegrounds as a mere substitute last year.

Taking a closer look into the WWE 2K22 teaser

The 30-second trailer shows improved character models, which were expected due to the game's possible shift to the NextGen consoles. With no WWE 2K21 video game released last year, Visual Concepts has had a lot of time to design the game from the ground up. The excitement is real and bigger this time around.

The tagline of “It Hits Different” is surely a statement by 2K to highlight the emphasis on the changes that the studio will likely be implementing this year.

The extra focus on Rey Mysterio forecasts the possibility that he might be the cover athlete for this year's installment. There could even be a WWE 2K22 showcase mode based around Rey's highlighted career.

The launch of the WWE 2K22 game will pique the interest of gaming reviewers, especially this year, to inspect any technical issues at release. Now, more than ever, 2K is expected to deliver a near-perfect product after a year-long absence from the field.

2K has hired former Double Helix studio head Patrick Gilmore to develop a renewed focus on quality this year. Furthermore, people can expect a remodeled new approach to this game. Hopefully, 2K will live up to standard and deliver on what it is trying to promise gamers.

WWE 2K22 developers learn from the past

WWE 2K22 producer Patrick Gilmore has addressed the issues in past installments of the game. He has assured that the developing team will study the famous wrestling games of the past to improve on the present.

WWF No Mercy for N64 and Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain have been highlighted. The six core pillars of a wrestling video game would also serve as the foundation for this new release.

With new consoles on the market such as the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X's NextGen technology, WWE 2K22 should take full advantage of the platforms' capabilities and smash the records in sales.