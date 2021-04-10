5 Features that gamers want in WWE 2K's next installment

2K Games have not released a WWE 2K21 game. It is the first time in years that the gaming community did not get their favorite wrestling game. The franchise's yearly installment of the WWE 2K series has instead launched a more arcade-based WWE 2K Battlegrounds as a substitute.

The uncharacteristic year break in the long-standing WWE 2K series was due to the backlash and harsh criticism of WWE 2K20, which eventually led to postponing and finally discarding the idea of a WWE 2K21.

The last game had severe glitches that made the game unplayable. This happened due to a lot of management issues and fallout. 2K's in-house studio Visual Concepts took over from Yuke's during a critical time that damaged the game's development in unimaginable ways.

The year-long absence of WWE games would see them transition to building their next one for a newer generation of exciting consoles. With Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X's NextGen technology, WWE games should take full advantage of the platform's capabilities for this next installment.

#5 Facial scans and regular updates in WWE 2K

Fans of the game would universally agree that some of the most prominent character models are perfectly scanned. Their real-life counterparts look accurate and precise. But despite that, the same praise cannot be given to all of the in-game character designs.

Many of the mid-card talents in the game are not designed well. Sometimes, even the community creations manage to stand out by having more resemblances to wrestlers than their official in-game models. This factor does hinder the experience of a gamer. Another aspect that 2K needs to consider implementing is updating a wrestler's gimmicks and looks until the next release.

Advertisement

As you are already familiar with, many WWE superstars change their looks along with their personas. So within a calendar year, a wrestler can undergo multiple changes.

If you consider that alongside the vast roster, then such changes turn out to be frequent. To account for these things and keep the game up to date, 2K regularly needs to update their models to their new looks and stats.

1 / 5 NEXT