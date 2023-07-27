Confronts 33-year-old SmackDown star? 3 things The Rock can do at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is right around the corner. The Biggest Party of The Summer will take Ford Field by storm in a little over a week.

The premium live event has become the ideal setting for jaw-dropping returns in recent years. Two years ago, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch returned to WWE after their long hiatuses. Roman Reigns also returned at SummerSlam 2020 to alter the company's course.

This year, fans may be in store for a massive return, with The Rock rumored to send shockwaves at Ford Field.

On that note, let's look at 3 things The Rock can do if he returns at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

#3. The Rock returns at WWE SummerSlam to confront Grayson Waller

This is the most likely scenario for Rocky if he returns next week. Grayson Waller has taken several shots at the multi-time World Champion, alluding to his daughter and unemployed status.

The 33-year-old SmackDown Superstar also invited The Great One to "The Grayson Waller Effect" while making some distasteful remarks. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Waller said:

"But there’s now an open invitation for the Grayson Waller Effect. If he wants to come on the show, I know his daughter’s in a cult right now on NXT and his family is in shambles on the main show, but he seems to be worried about Grayson Waller.

Waller interrupted John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank in London. A few days later, on SmackDown, he insulted Edge only to lose to the Hall of Famer. Therefore, the Australian Superstar does have a reputation for engaging dangerously with legends.

A potential confrontation with The Rock could prove beneficial for Waller in the short term as it would draw more attention toward him.

#2. The Rock helps Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins fend off an attack from The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day may be in for an unpleasant surprise at WWE SummerSlam.

The main storyline on WWE RAW is the grudge feud between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and The Judgment Day with the World Heavyweight Title hanging in the balance. Rollins recruited assistance from the Undisputed Tag Champions to level the playing field.

However, Kevin Owens fell with a legitimate injury, putting him out of commission and leaving Sami Zayn to fend for himself. The numbers game is again an advantage for The Judgment Day, but Rollins and Zayn may receive help from an unlikely ally.

Assuming his appearance at WWE SummerSlam is a one-off with no long-term goal, Rocky returning to save Zayn and Rollins wouldn't be a bad idea. It would generate a massive ovation and set Twitter on fire for a while.

#1. The Rock costs Roman Reigns and paves the way for a new Tribal Chief at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in the first-ever Tribal Combat match is the expected main event for WWE SummerSlam 2023. The two cousins have put everything on the line, and it is a must-win for both men.

We've seen plenty of Anoa'i Family members get involved in The Bloodline saga, but now is the perfect opportunity to enter the dynasty's greatest creation. The Rock has been rumored for a dream bout with Reigns for years, and SummerSlam may set the stage for the encounter.

Rocky could interfere to cost Reigns everything he holds dear, paving the way for Jey Uso to become the new Tribal Chief. This would set up Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania next year.

