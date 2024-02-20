Conor McGregor to fight Michael Chandler at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential after WWE RAW call-out

Michael Chandler, a prominent figure in the UFC Lightweight Division, recently caught the attention of WWE viewers during Monday Night RAW.

Following multiple attempts in the last two years, Michael Chandler seemingly got his wish as Conor McGregor announced earlier this year that he would be fighting Chandler on June 29, 2024, during International Fight Week. Still, the fight is yet to be made official. Last night, Chandler cut a promo about the same on the red brand.

Taking the mic from Samantha Irvine during last night's RAW, Chandler called out the Irishman for a fight. This was a huge moment on the red brand, but could WWE and UFC take their partnership one step further in light of this and have the two duke it out at WrestleMania 40?

There is very little likelihood that Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will face off at WrestleMania. The idea of a high-stakes fight like Chandler versus McGregor that could result in injuries doesn't align with the tone of the event.

Additionally, Chandler has challenged McGregor to a match in the octagon, a stark contrast to the squared circle used in WWE.

Ultimately, the collaboration between WWE and UFC was simply a strategic maneuver to leverage cross-platform promotion. It is worth noting that both companies fall under the umbrella of the TKO Group. Despite this, it is intriguing to consider how the event would have unfolded if it had been incorporated into WrestleMania.

The next few weeks in the UFC and Titanland will be exciting. The prospect of Michael Chandler taking on Mystic Mac is exciting, and for WWE, all hands are on deck as they continue down the Road to WrestleMania.

Conor McGregor is yet to respond to Michael Chandler's RAW call out

It's nearly been 24 hours since Michael Chandler called out McGregor on RAW, and fans eagerly await. The Notorious is known for his ability in the ring and his skills on the mic. It's hard to get one past McGregor, and as such, fight fans are waiting to see how he will respond. But, so far, it has been radio silence from the Irishman.

A glance across McGregor's socials shows that his last major tweet was about his brand, Forged Irish Stout. Even his latest Instagram post had nothing to do with fighting, and was a heartfelt one regarding some of Conor's charitable work. Who knows? Perhaps he'll give his response if he makes his own appearance at a WWE show.

It will be interesting to see if WWE plays any further part in this future UFC clash. Either way, it will be a fight worth tuning in for.

Do you think Conor McGregor could take on Michael Chandler at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.