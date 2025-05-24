Conor McGregor to verbally blast WWE champion for sharing controversial thoughts? Exploring the possibility

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor is one of the biggest MMA superstars of all time. Other than his fighting skills, The Notorious is also known for his trash-talking. A top WWE champion could face McGregor’s wrath after her recent controversial comments on the 36-year-old.
Over the years, some big names from UFC and WWE have made crossover appearances, resulting in massive success. Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are two examples. However, now that both brands are owned by TKO Group, the chances of crossovers have risen substantially.
In a recent interview with the Irish Mirror, reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria was asked about her take on fellow Dubliner and UFC legend Conor McGregor's potential appearance in the Stamford-based promotion in the future. Valkyria claimed that McGregor didn't have what it took to be a WWE star despite being extremely good on the mic.
McGregor has a bitter history with WWE Superstars. In 2016, his audacious claim that he could beat most wrestlers with ease landed him in controversy, with several pro wrestlers taking verbal jabs at him on social media. The Notorious could respond to Lyra’s recent comments, potentially blasting the RAW Superstar with vicious verbal jabs on X.
When Triple H talked about Conor McGregor potentially joining WWE
In 2016, while speaking to The Telegraph, Triple H was asked if Conor McGregor could make it to WWE as a top superstar despite his smaller size compared to the rest of the roster. The Game said:
"He could come over; he's got it all, man! He's got the personality, the skills, and the talk. He's an entertainer, for sure. What does he walk around at [sic]? 180 pounds? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200-pound guys who are stars. You don't need to be 300 pounds anymore." [H/T: The Telegraph]
It will be interesting to see if the former UFC champion reacts to Lyra Valkyria’s recent comments.