With his recent historic title run, WWE has posited Roman Reigns as perhaps the Greatest of All Time. This is the best character of Reigns' career in terms of promo and gimmick work as The Tribal Chief. It has also helped to elevate the entire Bloodline.

Due to his near 1,000-day title reign, WWE and its announcers constantly refer to Roman Reigns' current run as "historic" and "dominant." While it is historic due to booking him as a nearly three-year champion in the modern era, the dominant aspect is questionable.

When it comes to The Head of the Table and his current rule of terror in WWE, some aspects have been slightly misinterpreted.

Here are four reasons why Roman Reigns' historic current run has been misleading.

#4. Roman Reigns has only been the Universal Champion for nearly 1,000 days

Reigns has been Universal Champion since Payback 2020.

Reigns is often referred to as being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for nearly 1,000 days. The truth behind that, however, is that he's only nearing 1,000 days as Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief has only been the Undisputed Champion since WrestleMania 38 in 2022 (over a year) when he beat Brock Lesnar to unify the titles.

Referring to him as reigning for over 1,000 days is a tactic to make his run seem even more impressive. This isn't to say that it hasn't been historic or impressive, but that certain aspects have been altered.

#3. Bianca Belair and Gunther have also had impressive runs

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion since last June, making him the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era. During his successful run, he's had 'Match of the Year' caliber performances against Sheamus (Clash at the Castle) and against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39.

Imperium has interfered a few times, but most of his wins have been after stellar outings. There was no interference against Sheamus or McIntyre.

Bianca Belair has been RAW Women's Champion for a year and counting, and she's beaten Becky Lynch and Bayley multiple times. She's also toppled Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka with some definitive victories.

Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief's run has been impressive due to its length, but not every win has been downright dominant. He even lost to Seth Rollins via disqualification at the Royal Rumble last year. When Lesnar was a major champion, he dominated the competition. Roman Reigns has obviously won a lot, but others have done just as well over the last year.

#2. He hasn't defended the title regularly

Roman doesn't get into the ring frequently for matches as The Head of the Table.

There used to be a rule in wrestling that a champion had to defend their title once every 30 days. That rule flew out the window with the likes of Brock Lesnar holding the Universal and WWE Titles.

Roman Reigns' first defense as the undisputed world champion didn't come until two months later, in June, against Riddle. His next defenses were against Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam, July 30), Drew McIntyre (Clash at the Castle, September 3), and Logan Paul (Crown Jewel, November 5).

He started 2023 defending his world title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble (January 28) and then at the Elimination Chamber event against Sami Zayn (February 18).

That is only six title defenses before his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Top champions should be defending the title more regularly. Had Reigns done that, his historic run would be more impressive than WWE makes it seem.

#1. Outside interferences have helped Roman Reigns on many occasions

Solo Sikoa helped Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

One thing that new NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes shares with Roman Reigns is that most of their wins have come with outside help. Trick Williams always interferes on Hayes' behalf. While Hayes is a talented star in his own right who doesn't need help, it takes away from his victories.

As Universal Champion, the Usos interfered several times, including when Reigns faced Kevin Owens for the first time. As the undisputed world champion, the Usos interfered against Riddle and Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing).

Some matches allowed for interference, but that still doesn't mean the champion dominated his opponent. Solo Sikoa has interfered against McIntyre and Cody Rhodes.

For a title run to be dominant, the champion must win on their merit. Interference is usually used for heels like The Miz or Judgment Day. For the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, this shouldn't happen in nearly every one of his title matches.

