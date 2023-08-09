Controversial ex-WWE star to return after 6 months to settle the score with Charlotte Flair? Exploring the possibility

At SummerSlam 2023, Charlotte Flair found herself on the losing side of a triple-threat match against Bianca Belair and Asuka. While Belair beat both women to win the WWE Women's Championship, a cash-in by IYO SKY saw the Japanese wrestler become the new champion.

Regardless, considering the current scenario on SmackDown, it seems Flair will remain without a feud on the blue brand. However, that could change with the return of a 39-year-old ex-WWE star. This ex-WWE star could return to settle a score with Charlotte Flair. The returning star in question is Nia Jax

In 2021, during her active run with WWE, Nia Jax faced Flair in a singles match. However, during the match, it seemed both wrestlers were hitting each other hard. This left the WWE Universe confused about what was happening in the ring.

It was later confirmed that the two were involved in a real brawl. The reason behind it was Jax dropping Flair on her head, and miscommunication that followed later. Previously too, Jax has landed herself in controversy after being labeled unsafe to work with.

While the 39-year-old defeated Flair in the match, the latter got revenge on RAW next week. However, WWE could use this real-life shoot-fight incident to build a rivalry between the two. Considering there are reports of Jax returning to WWE, introducing her against Flair would be a great way to start her second run.

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax are friends in real life

Despite being involved in a real-life brawl inside the ring, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax showed great maturity by resolving things quickly. Currently, the two are very good friends and often work out together. Also, Jax credited Flair with helping her to lose weight.

In a tweet, Jax wrote about how she told Charlotte Flair that she wanted to lose weight. The 39-year-old added that Flair readily agreed to help her in her weight loss journey, and six months later, Jax lost 48 pounds. Jax also mentioned that Flair motivates her. The Irresistible Force said:

"Me to @MsCharlotteWWE after her wedding: “I feel gross & uncomfortable! I want to lose weight” @MsCharlotteWWE to me: “please let me help you! You got this woman” Officially started in October…6 months later, down 48lbs🥺🙏🏽 Sends me killer workouts and motivates me 💪🏾🥺."

While the above-mentioned tweet was from April 2023, Flair and Jax continue to workout together. After Flair's loss at SummerSlam 2023, she was quickly seen back in the gym working out with Jax. Considering how their bond has grown, it will be interesting to see how they will perform if WWE potentially books them against each other upon Jax's potential return to WWE.

