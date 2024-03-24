Controversial Hall of Famer, former world champion - 4 WWE Superstars who have unfinished business with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will possibly main event both nights of this year's WrestleMania event, as he looks to finish his current story with Cody Rhodes.

While Rhodes has been in Reigns' crosshairs for more than a year now, it seems that the company will have plenty of options to move to when the current story comes to an end, since numerous stars have unfinished business with Roman Reigns.

There are a number of both current and former stars who would want a shot at The Tribal Chief and the following list looks at just four stars who could be given the chance following WrestleMania 40.

#4. John Cena

John Cena hasn't wrestled for WWE since the bi-annual trip to Saudi Arabia back in November when Solo Sikoa destroyed him. The former 16-time world champion is still yet to confirm his retirement from the company and remains a part-time star who is expected to be part of WrestleMania in two weeks.

Cena and Reigns have had several collisions over the years, with both men showing the other who is boss, but it seems that Cena is unable to get past this feud and has noted that he and Reigns will always have unfinished business.

#3. Goldberg

Goldberg has been in the headlines over the past week for all the wrong reasons and it seems that he could be once again pushing for that retirement match that he was apparently promised more than two years ago.

Goldberg's final match came against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia back in 2022 and he noted on The Bump following the show that he believes that he has unfinished business with Reigns, since he needs a chance to avenge himself.

“Well, I don’t have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of him. I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia.”

#2. Seth Rollins

It's clear that Seth Rollins will always have unfinished business with Roman Reigns. The two men were once close friends as part of The Shield and Rollins holds a win over the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion from The Royal Rumble back in 2022.

Rollins may have won via DQ because Reigns refused to stop attacking him in the corner, but WWE has yet to revisit this feud. If Rollins is able to defeat The Rock and Roman Reigns in their tag match at WrestleMania next month, then he could push for the long overdue rematch.

#1. Finn Balor

Finn Balor is perhaps one of the stars who has the biggest reason to be pushing for a rematch against Roman Reigns. Back at Extreme Rules 2021, The Demon was betrayed by the top rope when he was going for his Coup de Grace, which then gave Roman Reigns the win.

It was a mystery that was never talked about by WWE again and Balor has only recently been able to recover as a member of The Judgment Day. Now that he has his own stable behind him, it could be a good time for him to seek some revenge on The Tribal Chief.

