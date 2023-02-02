Controversial returning star, former teammates reunite - 5 pairs of WWE women who could join forces to challenge Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL has been one of the top acts in WWE ever since the faction first showed their faces together at SummerSlam 2022. Bayley made her return from injury at the event, with IYO SKY joining The Role Model from NXT. Additionally, Dakota Kai, who had previously been released by the company, appeared alongside the aforementioned stars.

The trio of superstars immediately made an impact, targeting both Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. They have since competed against most female wrestlers on both RAW and SmackDown. Bayley is primarily a singles star, but IYO & Dakota have ruled the tag team division.

In fact, it could be said that Kai & SKY have a stranglehold on the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The talented stars are currently in their second reign as the champions. Aside from a few brief gaps, they've held the belts since the titles were reintroduced in the summer.

While Damage CTRL have proven themselves to be great champions, they don't have many opponents. Most teams established on RAW & SmackDown have either broken up or been defeated by the conquering duo. Some stars will need to pair up to potentially dethrone the pair. Which superstars might unite to challenge for gold?

Below are five pairs of WWE women who could join forces to challenge Damage CTRL.

#5. Mia Yim and Candice LeRae worked together on RAW

Candice LeRae is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. After announcing her pregnancy, The Poison Pixie allowed her contract with WWE to expire and was seemingly done with the company. However, she returned on September 26th, 2022.

Mia Yim was a beloved figure on NXT before being called up to the main roster as part of the ill-fated RETRIBUTION faction. The stable never quite took off as well as many hoped and she was never given a real chance before being released. Thankfully, she was rehired and returned to RAW on November 7th, 2022.

Both Yim and LeRae have had more than their fair share of issues with Damage CTRL. The deadly trio have jumped both stars backstage in the past. Mia and Candice banding together to dethrone the stable could be the best way to truly get revenge on the faction for their heinous attacks.

#4. NXT's Indi Hartwell could team up with Candice instead

Indi Hartwell is currently on the NXT brand, although many expect her to join WWE's main roster sooner rather than later. The talented Australian is no stranger to tag team competition, as she's a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She was close to winning the title for a second time with Persia Pirotta prior to Persia's release from WWE.

As noted, Candice LeRae is also a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. Her partner was Indi, and they were part of The Way alongside Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and Austin Theory. They made for a quality tag team.

Given their past success as a team, it'd be a logical choice for Candice to tag with Indi on the main roster. The Way reuniting could make for a serious threat to Damage CTRL, and Candice already has her issues with the stable. The Poison Pixie having some reliable backup certainly couldn't hurt.

#3. Shotzi and Tegan could reunite

Tegan Nox & Shotzi

Shotzi is one of the most underrated stars in WWE. The Ballsy Badass has tasted a little championship success, having won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Ember Moon. She's yet to capture a title on the main roster.

Tegan Nox is a talented star, although she's yet to win gold while in WWE. She and Shotzi worked as a tag team when they were initially called up to the main roster. However, the duo were split in the draft and Tegan was released soon after. Thankfully, the talented Nox was brought back on December 9th, 2022.

Nox and Shotzi are actually owed a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The duo defeated the-then champion pairing of Natalya and Tamina three times before being split, including in two Championship Contenders matches. The pair finally getting a title opportunity after both have tried to defeat Damage CTRL with other partners would make for exciting programming.

#2. Sonya Deville and Xia Li could form a unique team in WWE

Sonya Deville & Xia Li

Sonya Deville is one of the longest-tenured female superstars in WWE to not yet hold a title. While she has come close to winning tag team gold with Mandy Rose in the past, the talented star was never able to.

Xia Li is another superstar who is yet to win a title on either NXT or WWE's main roster. The Protector is bitter over stars who have joined the main roster or returned to the company after her, yet they receive more opportunities. Sonya is somebody who is also generally bitter and resentful.

The two may work well together. Their personalities are similar, but they're also both trained in various martial arts and fighting styles. Xia Li and The Jersey Devil could be a dangerous duo, even against Damage CTRL.

#1. Nia Jax and Tamina could reunite

Tamina is a veteran in WWE. The powerful Samoan is a former 24/7 Champion and a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, the latter of which she held alongside Natalya a handful of years ago.

Nia Jax has held numerous titles in the sports entertainment giant, including the RAW Women's Championship. The intimidating Jax was released by the company on November 4th, 2021 but returned for the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

It isn't yet clear if Nia will be returning to the company full-time. She has a new shirt, but Jax is also listed as an alumni still on the promotion's website. If she does return full-time, she and Tamina can reform their tag team and potentially finally win gold together instead of with other partners.

