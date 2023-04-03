Controversial superstar replaces Cody Rhodes, big betrayal - 5 biggest WWE feuds involving Roman Reigns that could start after WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 Night Two's epic main event saw Roman Reigns successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief had help from The Usos and Solo Sikoa, allowing him to silence The American Nightmare at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This was the first time in history that a WWE Superstar defended the same title on the same show for three consecutive years, let alone WrestleMania. It was also the seventh time that Reigns headlined the marquee event.

Following his successful title defense at the recently concluded event, we look at the biggest feuds involving Roman Reigns that could kickstart on WWE RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania 39. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Cody Rhodes extends his feud with Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes walked into WrestleMania 39 on the back of one of the best storylines in pro wrestling, where poetic moments unfolded inside the ring and in real life. His story is too great to end with one unsuccessful title challenge against the most dominant champion in WWE history.

No current superstar in the company, barring Brock Lesnar, can match Cody Rhodes in terms of his popularity and credibility when it comes to picking a challenger for Reigns. Thus, we might see the creative team book an extended feud between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief with a potential rematch down the line.

#4 Jey Uso betrays Roman Reigns after WrestleMania

Although The Usos tried to help their Tribal Chief in his title match against Cody Rhodes, Reigns will still have unpleasant questions for Jey and Jimmy Uso. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ended The Bloodline members' historic tag team championship reign at WrestleMania.

We might see Reigns blame The Usos for dropping their titles. If he punishes the former champions, it could lead to an ugly scenario where Jey Uso finally snaps and attacks The Head of the Table. The Right Hand Man has shown signs of betrayal for a long time and could pull off the ultimate swerve by rebelling against The Bloodline leader to set up an epic family feud.

#3 Bray Wyatt returns and attacks Roman Reigns

Reigns is less than two months away from crossing the 1000-day mark as the Universal Champion. His historic title reign started in August 2020, when he defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to win the title at Payback. However, it is worth noting that he pinned Strowman, and Wyatt lost the bout due to no champion's advantage.

Thus, Reigns never technically defeated Bray Wyatt, and the latter has not shied away from pointing it out. Bray Wyatt was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, but the match was scrapped due to the former's illness. Bray's absence has been one of the biggest topics of discussion amongst WWE fans. WWE could pull off a major surprise by having Bray Wyatt return and attack Reigns to kickstart their title feud that has been long overdue.

#2 Seth Rollins reignites his title feud with Roman Reigns

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 A year ago today Seth Rollins solidified himself as one of the pettiest wrestlers of all time when he pulled up in his Shield gear against Roman Roman Reigns A year ago today Seth Rollins solidified himself as one of the pettiest wrestlers of all time when he pulled up in his Shield gear against Roman Roman Reigns 😂😂https://t.co/jKHpcHpZFV

Several challengers have managed to push Roman Reigns to his limits during their title feuds. However, no one toyed with The Tribal Chief as easily as Seth Rollins. The Architect was brilliant during his previous championship feud with Reigns as he successfully tormented his former SHIELD brethren with cruel mind games.

Rollins is also the only superstar to have defeated Reigns in a title match. He won their bout via disqualification but couldn't dethrone The Tribal Chief, as the aforementioned result didn't force the championship to change hands. Rollins and Reigns have taken shots at each other lately, and it wouldn't be surprising if The Architect reignited his title feud with the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#1 The Rock confronts Roman Reigns

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

~ People’s Champ 🏾

#Wrestlemania Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE @WWE NXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.~ People’s Champ Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun. ~ People’s Champ 💪🏾#Wrestlemania https://t.co/J88VExgwy7

WWE fans have wanted to see The Rock and Roman Reigns involved in a confrontation since the latter returned as a heel. The Great One recently teased his comeback and a potential meeting with Reigns, creating speculation over plans for their long-awaited feud. We could see The Rock make a surprise appearance and challenge Reigns' authority.

This could set up their match at the King and Queen of the Ring event, scheduled for May. Coincidentally, Reigns will reach 1000 days as the Universal Champion on the same day as the Saudi Arabia-bound show. Thus, WWE could book a huge match between Reigns and The Rock, allowing The Tribal Chief to conquer the milestone with the biggest title defense of his career.

