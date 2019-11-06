Corey Graves reveals which two WWE Superstars he feels are being underutilized

Corey Graves

SmackDown commentator Corey Graves started off the first edition of the After the Bell podcast by throwing some love towards the way of a few WWE Superstars. He revealed that he feels that both Cesaro and Drew Gulak have been underutilized by the WWE. WrestlingInc.com carried transcripts of Graves' comments.

Another member of the Cesaro section

It's not really a surprise to see another person stick up for the Swiss Superman. Although he hasn't had many main-event chances in the WWE, many fans, analysts and fellow Superstars believe that the Swiss Superman is better than his booking in the company may suggest.

"In my opinion, Cesaro is the single-most underrated superstar, most underutilized superstar, not only in WWE but in the entire wrestling industry," Graves stated." "From the physicality, to what he's capable of, to the technique, I mean, this dude has literally dedicated his life," Corey added.

"He's travelled around the world through Europe, through Japan, through Mexico learning different styles, and there is literally no one you can put into a ring in WWE with Cesaro that won't tear it down. Cesaro is incapable of having a bad match; I mean, he may tell you otherwise. I'm telling you from my perspective as a guy that's watched every second of WWE for the last three-and-a-half, four years. Cesaro is the guy."

Cesaro has had success in the mid-card and tag team divisions, having won the United States Championship once and tag team titles on six occasions. Despite that, he is usually used to make others look better in the ring.

More than a cruiserweight

On the same note of underused Superstars, Graves also had high praise for former NXT Cruiserweight Champ, Drew Gulak. Although he has resorted back to "PowerPoint Gulak" persona, Graves still thinks that Gulak is capable of so much more if given the chance.

"Another guy that I think is not getting his just due but I believe he will in time is Drew Gulak. Gulak is different - he's a wrestler in the ring. When the bell rings, Gulak wrestles and it's different," Corey explained.

"I don't know if the PowerPoint presentations are going to be his keys to the kingdom. But if you've gotten to see anything he's capable of on 205 Live or during his reign as cruiserweight champion - remember the match where he won the Cruiserweight Title and it was a triple threat match? Gulak is the real deal. And I'm glad, at least, that he caught the attention of somebody to earn a roster spot on SmackDown."

It's refreshing to hear fellow WWE personalities echo what a lot of fans and analysts also feel. Cesaro and Gulak are extremely talented and solid in the ring but just need the backing of someone important.

