Corey Graves wants WWE to stop Superstar from joining AEW

24 Jan 2020, 20:59 IST SHARE

Corey Graves has asked WWE to do all they can to stop Matt Hardy from leaving the company. The veteran Superstar is almost at the end of his contract and has hinted that he will be a free agent soon.

Hardy has also been teasing a move to All Elite Wrestling and reports suggest that he will be the leader of the Dark Order there. Graves is not a fan of this and has asked WWE and Hardy to find an agreement and get a new deal signed.

On WWE After The Bell, Corey said:

“Let’s do right by Matt. And again, I haven’t talked to him recently, I don’t even know if that's what he wants, but I’m going out in public and saying, ‘Matt Hardy, find your role in WWE and embrace it and WWE, find a better role for Matt Hardy because we want him.'” [H/T WrestleZone]

Graves also said that he wants Hardy to join the creative team if possible. He hailed the former tag-team champion as the master of being creative and and praised him for the Free The Delete videos he has been producing.

Matt Hardy returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 along with his brother and won the tag-titles on their return.