Could 25-year-old join ranks with Roman Reigns and Gunther soon? Piecing together the clues so far

Roman Reigns' dominant Undisputed Championship reign seems to be quite far from over. The Head of the Table has already crossed the mark of 1,000 days as champion in WWE.

Likewise, Intercontinental Champion Gunther has established himself as a dominating force in the company. The Ring General also recently touched a major milestone of 365 days as champion, which makes him the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era.

Continuing this trend, it seems that current United States Champion Austin Theory might join The Tribal Chief and Gunther as a long-reigning champion in WWE.

Recently, a report emerged that WWE is pushing for longer championship reigns in the company. The possible reason behind this is that Triple H wants to establish some new records with his modern superstars by replacing the old ones. So the possibility is high that the current United States Champion will be able to hit the mark of 365 days as champion in WWE.

As there is no official confirmation regarding the same, it's also possible that the 25-year-old superstar will lose the United States title at either WWE Money in the Bank 2023 or WWE Summerslam 2023.

Some have suggested that WWE is planning to take away the prestigious championship from Austin Theory so that he can be pushed in the World Heavyweight Championship picture, as Triple H sees the young star as a future main eventer in the company.

Roman Reigns might not lose his Undisputed Championship anytime soon

Roman Reigns has already beaten many fan favorites, including Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. And with the new championship introduced for The Tribal Chief, it seems like The Undisputed Champion is not losing his title in the near future.

Some are even speculating that Roman Reigns will walk into WrestleMania 41 as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. If the rumors are true, then it will be virtually impossible for the upcoming generation to break The Tribal Chief's record.

It will be also interesting to see how The Head of the Table will continue his title reign with the collapse of The Bloodline. Currently, Solo Sikoa is still with The Bloodline Leader, but it seems only a matter of time until The Enforcer turns his back on Roman Reigns.

