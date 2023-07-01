Could 30-year-old Anoa'i family member cost Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank? Analyzing the trail leading to the event

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are heading into a tag team match against The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023. WWE booked The Bloodline Civil War clash after The Usos marked their betrayal by superkicking The Tribal Chief a couple of weeks ago.

During the conflict, Solo Sikoa has always stood by Roman Reigns. He was trying to protect The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions when Jimmy Uso betrayed Reigns. Furthermore, Sikoa also tried to take down Jey Uso when he Superkicked The Head of the Table on WWE SmackDown but The Usos got the better of him.

While it seems that Solo Sikoa has taken an oath to protect The Tribal Chief, the real story could be rather different. On a previous edition of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns bumped into Sikoa while leaving the ring in a fit of frustration.

The fans noticed a slight change of expression in Sikoa and Reigns, and it seemed that The Tribal Chief feared The Enforcer. Reigns immediately tried to mellow the situation with a hand gesture to let Sikoa know it was a mishap and not intentional.

On the June 2, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown, The Tribal Chief asked Sikoa to acknowledge him in front of The Usos. Sikoa acknowledged him but sided with his brothers anyway, even though it was for a brief moment. Ultimately, the segment ended with Solo Sikoa executing a Samoan Spike on Jimmy Uso before leaving the ring.

Considering Sikoa has shown signs of turning on Roman Reigns, it’s unwise to scrap the idea of a possible betrayal at Money in the Bank 2023.

On the other hand, WWE could run with Sikoa and Reigns as a tag team for a while, provided the fan reaction is positive.

Solo Sikoa bonded with Roman Reigns after joining WWE

Even though Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns are family, there’s a significant age difference between the two Anoa'i family members. During an interview with Cheap Heat, Sikoa opened up about his real-life relationship with The Tribal Chief.

"You know, seeing Roman in Cardiff, I haven't seen him for like over 20 years. We really weren't close but he was always around at our house, playing with my brothers, because they were the same age and I was way younger than them. He was always around our house, but I think now coming into the business, I'm starting to get close with him, even though the age gap is there. I'm really starting to get close with him because, I mean, it's big uce Roman Reigns, he's been running this game for a while now.”

There have been rumors claiming that WWE is building towards the endgame of booking Reigns against Sikoa. As of now, there hasn’t been concrete evidence of that coming to fruition.

How would you like to see The Bloodline story end? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes