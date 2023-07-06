Could 38-year-old WWE Superstar replace Roman Reigns in The Bloodline? He may be the perfect choice!

The Usos have already made it clear that Roman Reigns will be on trial this week on WWE SmackDown, but what will happen if The Tribal Chief himself is found guilty in the Tribal Court?

Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline, and it could be decided that he will be replaced in his role for being incompetent recently. There are a number of options ahead of them if they want to put someone else at the helm of the Samoan family, but whilst Solo Sikoa and even Rikishi are decent choices, it may not be a family member that is chosen.

For several months earlier this year, Sami Zayn was a member of The Bloodline, and he was the one who first noticed that Reigns didn't have his family's best values at heart. It was Zayn that initially turned Jey Usos' head and has been there for him to confide in over the past few months.

Sami Zayn always had The Usos best interests in mind and was also once close friends with Solo Sikoa. It's hard to imagine there are many people who would be able to fill the role of the leader of The Bloodline as well as he could.

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns had an epic feud over The Bloodline

Sami Zayn wasn't given a fair shot at Roman Reigns, but he was one of the closest to defeating The Tribal Chief when they collided back at Elimination Chamber.

Despite the fact that Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa all betrayed Sami Zayn when they remained in The Bloodline and unceremoniously kicked him out, he has still remained on the sidelines attempting to help them through their recent issues.

This shows that the former Honorary Uce cares more about his former stable mates than himself and would be perfect in the Tribal Chief role.

