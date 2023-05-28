Could 57-year old be the mastermind behind Jimmy Uso's betrayal at Night of Champions? 

Jimmy Uso stirred quite the chaos at Night of Champions with his pent-up frustrations leading him to superkick Roman Reigns twice in the ring.

Initially, The Usos were not slated to make an appearance at the Premium Live Event, as reported by Paul Heyman on the SmackDown prior. The Bloodline was featured in a backstage segment discussing The Tribal Chief's upcoming 1000-day celebration as Universal Champion.

The Wise Man is known for his cunning theatrics. In 2021, his former client Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns. They clashed at Crown Jewel for the Universal Championship. During the bout, Heyman seemed confused as to where his loyalties were and threw the title belt in the ring as both men leaped to their feet in a bid to use it against each other. The tease led fans to believe a betrayal was in the cards.

The WWE personality was able to upkeep his allegiance as he stood by the Undisputed Champion in all of his further conquests. Additionally, when Reigns and Lesnar were in the final battle of their nearly seven-year-long feud, Heyman played mind games on The Beast.

The blatant misinformation on SmackDown last week on Jimmy and Jey Uso's status at Night of Champions by Paul Heyman could be a ploy to hide his association with the brothers to take down The Bloodline from within. In the event that it evidently becomes a possibility, Heyman could side with The Usos against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, granted he sees eye to eye with him.

Given Jey Uso's actions last year when Sami Zayn aligned himself with The Bloodline, the wrestling world anticipated him to tear up the faction instead of Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy Uso's father could return to mend the rupture in The Bloodline

Jimmy and Jey Uso's father, Rikishi, was a prominent part of WWE in the 90s. Many a time, he has expressed his thoughts on joining his sons in The Bloodline.

The Hall of Famer last competed in WWE in the early 2000s but has made a few appearances since. Given his legacy and contributions, it would be fitting for Rikishi to persuade The Tribal Chief to reunite their family.

The 57-year-old recently shared a cryptic message following the events at Night of Champions:

This could also provide Jimmy and Jey Uso with the ability to go their separate ways and compete in singles competition. With the magnitude of this betrayal, a potential match between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns could be on the cards at this year's SummerSlam.

