Could absent WWE star return after 247 days and replace Liv Morgan at Night of Champions?

One-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan’s injury has cast doubts on her potential plans for Night of Champions. She is believed to have gotten hurt during her tag match against Damage CTRL on the May 12 edition of SmackDown. The type of injury is unknown for now.

Due to Morgan’s condition, the title match planned last Friday turned into a singles bout between Raquel Rodriguez and Chelsea Green. Fans believe The Miracle Kid is about to be replaced as champion during the onset of Night of Champions. A recurring name that can replace Morgan is a former partner of Rodriguez, who was last seen on September 12, 2022.

Aliyah wanted to take part in a Saudi Arabia event since her main roster debut. She is believed to replace Liv Morgan as the Women’s Tag Team Champion and book a ticket to WWE Night of Champions. However, that won’t be the case. Liv's injury reportedly isn't serious, and she is expected to be back in the next few weeks.

Dave Meltzer noted that either WWE or the superstar would’ve provided an update regarding the Women’s Tag Team Title situation if she was out for a long time.

"The way everything was played up, it’s not like if she was going to be out for a long time with this injury. She’d say she was out, and then they would take steps of stripping them of the belts. It felt like it was something where, you know, she’s going to be back very soon."

Speaking of Aliyah, she is reportedly cleared to wrestle since December. Her disappearance is linked to creative frustrations and a lack of plans for her character.

Who could Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez compete against at WWE Night of Champions?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have more problems besides the team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are back on WWE RAW. The Rowdy One made her intentions clear when she blindsided Raquel after her match against Chelsea Green.

Rousey and Baszler also won the Fatal-4 Way WrestleMania Showcase match, which made them the No.1 Contenders for the tag team titles until the duo took a break due to injuries. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez took their spot and eventually dethroned Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.

Night of Champions might give the MMA Horsewomen their deserved title match. It remains to be seen if more teams are added to it. The WWE Creative is trying its best to give the Women’s Tag Team Titles exposure and add to its prestige.

