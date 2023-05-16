4 possible replacements for Liv Morgan as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion if her injury is serious

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan overpowered Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to become the Women’s Tag Team champions on the April 10, 2023, episode of RAW.

Ever since then, the duo has defended their titles against Damage CTRL and, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green. During their second title defense against Damage CTRL on the April 12th, 2023, episode of SmackDown, Liv Morgan suffered an injury. Following that, she wasn’t medically cleared to defend the titles against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on Monday Night RAW this week.

Now, it’s unknown how long Morgan will be out of action and whether or not the champions will be forced to vacate the position. If Morgan is out of action for a while, it’s possible Raquel Rodriguez will replace Morgan for the time being.

Here are the following WWE Superstars who can potentially replace Liv Morgan:

#4. Aliyah

Ever since making their main roster debuts separately, both Rodriguez and Aliyah suffered through the test of time before finally finding their momentum. They both took the WWE Universe by surprise when they secured the vacant Women’s Tag Team titles against Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky last year.

However, their title run was brief, and they dropped the titles two weeks later during a rematch. Soon after, Aliyah took a hiatus from WWE owing to injuries she sustained during the title defense.

While many believe that WWE has forgotten about her, that’s essentially not the reality of the situation. There is still a ray of hope for Aaliyah’s return to the ring, and if she does, what can be a better comeback than standing by her former tag team partner to defend the women’s tag team titles?

#3. Shotzi

If Shotzi replaces Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez has nothing to worry about, especially finding balance as a tag team. Previously, Shotzi and Rodriguez came together when the former ran out to save the latter from an ambush by Damage CTRL members. Following that, they challenged Damage CTRL for the Women’s tag team titles in October 2022.

Interestingly, Shotzi and Rodriguez had teamed up previously to take on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. The recent episode of RAW featured Rousey’s return and taking Baszler’s help to attack Rodriguez.

Rousey and Baszler have claimed that Rodriguez will have to defend the title with or without a partner. Therefore, Shotzi stepping up could reignite a former tag team rivalry.

#2. Dana Brooke

The wrestling veteran hasn’t been given the opportunities she deserves in recent times. In fact, some fans have shown their concern over WWE’s minimal effort behind her bookings.

In her last appearance, she was present in the ring with Rhea Ripley for a couple of minutes before Natalya intervened to save her.

If Raquel Rodriguez needs someone to replace Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke could be a great fit. Clearly, the WWE Universe is eager to witness the former 24/7 Champion back in action so this partnership should receive a positive pop!

#1. Tegan Nox

The WWE Superstar has been advertised to be one of the upcoming rivals for WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. However, Nox isn’t the only one in line to challenge The Nightmare.

As per reports, Ripley is scheduled for triple-threat matches involving Tegan Nox, Natalya, and Candice LeRae. But if WWE moves forward with the Ripley-Natalya rivalry, Nox can be a valuable Superstar to help Raquel Rodriguez defend the tag team titles against Damage CTRL, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom



Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox for the SD Title



Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Bayley for the RAW Title



Natalya vs. Candice Larae vs. Rhea Ripley for the SD Title



The advertised matches for upcoming #WWELive events include:

Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox for the SD Title

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Bayley for the RAW Title

Natalya vs. Candice Larae vs. Rhea Ripley for the SD Title

Natalya vs. Tegan Nox vs. Rhea Ripley for the SD Title

Once Liv Morgan returns, Nox can potentially pursue the SmackDown women’s title with much more confidence since she already defended the tag team titles.

