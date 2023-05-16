Where did Liv Morgan get injured on WWE SmackDown? Possible area revealed

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. However, during a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Morgan was nowhere to be seen as they discussed the match for the night.

While it was decided that Rodriguez will go on to face Green to replace the title match, fans still wonder if anything serious has happened to Morgan.

It has been reported by Fightful Select that Liv Morgan suffered an injury during their Tag Team title defense last Friday night on SmackDown. There is no update yet on the severity and the duration she will be out, with speculation swirling around the exact time it occurred during the match. Some fans think they have pinpointed the area in which she suffered the injury.

A few Twitter users have suggested that Morgan was hurt performing the tag team's cooperative move where Raquel throws her into the opponent. However, it was pointed out that the injury may not have been caught on camera, with Morgan already holding her left arm and shoulder after the commercial break.

⚡️ Jae Morgan Moné⚡️ @Jae_TheFlash I have the match from Friday recorded and just watched it. Liv got injured during the commercial break. This youtube clip doesn’t show it but you can see she’s already holding her left arm when she tags in. Don’t blame her partner without watching things first. I have the match from Friday recorded and just watched it. Liv got injured during the commercial break. This youtube clip doesn’t show it but you can see she’s already holding her left arm when she tags in. Don’t blame her partner without watching things first. 😑 https://t.co/NIhP8BQkW4

Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez went on to face Chelsea Green tonight. Though Green showed her fighting spirit and in-ring abilities, her strength was no match for Rodriguez. The Tag Team Champion delivered a Tejana Bomb and pinned Green for the win.

Liv Morgan discusses mental health awareness

Liv Morgan has experienced remarkable career growth in WWE, captivating audiences with her charisma and resilience.

From her humble beginnings, she has ascended to the main roster and has now claimed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez. However, there have been times when the former SmackDown Women's Champion struggled with herself and mental health issues.

WWE posted a video on its YouTube channel featuring Liv Morgan this week to support a campaign called "Seize the Awkward" for Mental Health Awareness Month. The former SmackDown Women's Champion shared extremely candid thoughts and feelings about her mental health story.

She gave utmost importance to her friends, as well as family because they supported her throughout her childhood. Morgan mentioned that as a child, she kept a lot of things to herself, and looking back, she realized that being open has made her a lot happier.

"My friends and family support me by hearing me complain, yell, cry. Just having an open and safe place to vent my feelings and just know that they have my best interest at heart." (0:15-0:30)

It is heartwarming to see Liv Morgan using her platform to stand up for mental health issues as she continues to be a WWE icon for younger women to look up to.

