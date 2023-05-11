"What matters is that you reach out" - WWE star Liv Morgan opens up about her struggles with mental health

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan has opened up about her mental health and advised her fans to do the same.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez recently captured the Women's Tag Team Championships by defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus on RAW. Morgan had the best year of her career in 2022, and her momentum has continued into 2023. Last year, Liv won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night.

Rousey eventually won the title back at Extreme Rules, but Liv's reign as SmackDown Women's Champion has been the highlight of her career thus far.

WWE uploaded a new video featuring the 28-year-old supporting the Ad Council's "Seize the Awkward" Mental Health Awareness Month campaign. In the clip, Liv revealed the advice she would give her younger self and said it is important to reach out if you are struggling with mental health.

"I would tell her 'Express yourself, you can trust people, let people know how you are feeling. They are not going to judge you, it is a safe space, and you will feel so much better after getting these burdens off of your chest, be open with how you are feeling'. There are so many ways to start a conversation about mental health with a friend, what matters is that you reach out," said Liv Morgan. [From 00:40 - 00:59]

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan on the importance of having a good support system

Liv Morgan disclosed that it is important to have a support system in your life that you can vent to.

In WWE's video for the Seize The Awkward campaign, she admitted that she gave off the impression to others that she was happy all the time when in reality, it was just the opposite.

"A great way to start is by having a good support system. My friends and family support me by hearing me complain, yell, cry, and just having an open and safe place to vent my feelings. And I just know that they have my best interests at heart. Younger Liv Morgan kept every single in and never expressed her emotions. People would look at me and think I was happy all the time when I was the exact opposite," she said. [From 00:10 - 00:39]

The Women's Tag Team Champions recently issued a challenge to a couple of major celebrities for a dream match in WWE. It will be interesting to see how which superstars step up the champions next on RAW.

