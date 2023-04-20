WWE Superstar Liv Morgan gets emotional talking about her SmackDown Women's Championship reign

Liv Morgan recently captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Despite being a newly formed tag team, the duo seems to be growing in connection.

The 28-year-old star's first title win came last year when she cashed in her MITB contract on UFC legend Ronda Rousey. Morgan captured the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in 2022 shortly after winning the briefcase.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan touched on her world title reign, which was unfortunately cut short by Rousey herself. The former MMA star regained the belt at Extreme Rules in October 2022, ending the former's run at 98 days. Liv Morgan had this to say when asked about what she learned from her reign as SmackDown Women's Champion:

"I just want to continue what that meant to me, and what I wanted the champion to be perceived as. When I won the SmackDown Women's Championship, it was the single most important moment of my whole entire life, and I love that championship with every single fibre in my being. I wanted the WWE Universe to know that. I wanted them to see how important this was to me. I will literally put everything on the line to keep this, to hold this. That's something I would love to transfer over into these WWE Tag Team Women's Championship." [30:40-31:10]

Ronda Rousey on her feud against the 28-year-old WWE Superstar

The Baddest Woman on the Planet didn't shy away from talking about the lack of creative input for her feud against Liv Morgan, which culminated at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event last year.

The duo faced each other in the titular match, a stipulation that usually evokes excitement among fans. However, their bout was not well-received. Rousey stated:

"Imagine what [email protected] feud could have been if we weren’t hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than 5 minutes of thought a week into each women’s storyline… 🤔 new #RondaOnTheRoad," said Rousey on Instagram.

