Further details on WWE RAW star's recent injury - Reports

Before Monday Night RAW went on air last night, it was reported that one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, had picked up an undisclosed injury.

Before being sidelined from in-ring action, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were set to defend their title against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on RAW. However, Rodriguez took on Green in a singles bout on Monday.

A recent report by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio suggested that Liv Morgan will not be out for too long due to her injury.

"I don’t know what the injury is, and they didn’t say, but the way everything was played up, you know it’s not like if she was going to be out for a long time with this injury. She’d say she was out, and then they would take steps of stripping them of the belts. You know, it felt like it was something where, you know, she’s going to be back very soon." [H/T Ringside News]

With Morgan on the sidelines, Rodriguez defeated Chelsea Green to maintain the duo's momentum. However, the fearsome team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler arrived to attack the 32-year-old after the match.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez want WWE to bring back a popular event

In 2018, the company presented an all-women's premium live event for the first time. Evolution was well-received by fans and allowed the female competitors to shine on a grand stage.

In an interview with Wrestling News, Liv Morgan was asked if she would like to see the company bring back the Evolution event once again.

“I think so, I think so and I would love that. I vote yes,” said Morgan.

Rodriguez also echoed her tag team partner's sentiment:

“Liv said it the best; women’s wrestling has never been hotter than it is now so yeah I vote yes too.”

While Liv Morgan has succeeded as a tag team performer this year, 2022 saw her take huge strides as a WWE singles star. She won the Money In The Bank Ladder Match before capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship last July.

