Could CM Punk be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns? Exploring why it should happen

Over the last three years, Roman Reigns has been the driving force in WWE. Having had a championship run that continues to last beyond 1000 days, The Tribal Chief is one of the most successful champions in recent history. Despite multiple attempts to dethrone him, none have been able to succeed.

However, in the coming weeks, there is a chance CM Punk might develop into being the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. With reports suggesting WWE has a feud between Punk and Reigns in mind, there are a few points that make Punk a favorite to end Reigns' dominance on SmackDown.

The first factor is Punk's popularity. After the 45-year-old made his return to WWE, he became the recipient of the promotion's most-liked tweet in history. Along with this, the video of his return at Survivor Series: WarGames garnered 5.2 million views in total, which is indicative of Punk's star power.

Expand Tweet

While these stats might seem irrelevant when it comes to beating Roman Reigns, they are important, because whoever beats Reigns, that superstar must hold the capability of being a bigger superstar than The Bloodline leader. In the current roster, the one man who can apparently do the same with ease is CM Punk.

Roman Reigns receives tough message from SmackDown Superstar

Since Survivor Series: WarGames, the entire WWE Universe has been captivated by the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton. However, the one man who has been unaffected by the same is SmackDown Superstar LA Knight. The 41-year-old has a completely different target on the blue brand.

During a recent live event, LA Knight addressed the crowd present in the arena. Knight mentioned he wasn't bothered by the returns of Punk and Orton. Instead, the SmackDown Superstar claimed he was focused on The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. Stating his desire to dethrone Reigns, Knight said:

“Let me talk to you! Oh boy! There are a lot of things going on in the WWE lately. You got returns galore, people coming out of the woodwork from every which way. But the only thing that I'm thinking about is, NONE OF THAT! Why? It's because what I'm looking at is... I'm looking at The Bloodline! Yeah! I'm looking at Roman Reigns! And I've got a laser-like focus on taking that WWE Championship." (0.21-1.10)

Previously, Reigns and Knight shared the ring at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Despite performing extremely well, and coming close on several occasions, Knight fell short due to interference from Jimmy Uso. It will be interesting to see if Knight is ever booked to avenge his loss against Reigns.