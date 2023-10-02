Could Dominik Mysterio win top WWE championship after heartbreaking loss? Analyzing the chances

Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship reign finally came to an end at the hands of Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy 2023. After Dirty Dom's loss, Rhea Ripley and the other members of The Judgment Day also shared their disappointing reactions. However, the potential reason behind this title loss could be to position Dominik for another major championship opportunity.

This belief arises from reports disclosed a few weeks ago, revealing that WWE has significant plans for both Dominik Mysterio and Kevin Owens in 2024. As we approach the end of 2023, it seems like the company has started making preparations for Dominik's big run next year.

Since the North American title is associated with WWE's third brand, it has limited Dominik's feuds to superstars from that brand. However, now that Dom has lost his gold, he can now refocus on climbing the ranks on the main roster with many creative directions and opportunities seemingly at the helm.

Keeping that report in mind, it is also highly likely that the company will grant a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity to the Judgment Day member in the near future.

Moreover, Gunther currently holds the Intercontinental Championship and is speculated to win next year's Men's Royal Rumble match. He could potentially drop his championship to Dominik Mysterio to kickstart his massive push in the upcoming months.

What's next for Dominik Mysterio after losing the title?

As of now, there is still uncertainty about whether Dominik Mysterio will get his rematch against Trick Williams for the championship or not. However, amid this, Dirty Dom is likely to be involved in a feud against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, along with other members of his villainous faction.

Additionally, WWE has announced another singles clash that is likely to add another chapter to their rivalry, as Jey Uso will face Damian Priest in a singles bout on an upcoming WWE RAW episode. The next premium live event for the company is Fastlane 2023, where there are already reports of Damian Priest and Finn Balor defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Dominik was involved in the chaotic brawl that happened last week on the Red brand.

So, it seems like the former NXT North American Champion will also likely be present at ringside to aid his fellow faction members.

Moreover, as Rhea Ripley is currently out of the storyline due to injury caused by Nia Jax, it will be interesting to see how Mami reacts to Dominik's championship loss when she makes her return.

