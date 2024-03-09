Could Drew McIntyre forge a brand new alliance against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? Potential SmackDown clue explored

Drew McIntyre is set to collide with Seth Rollins on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. The pair have been on a collision course for months. McIntyre had previously failed to beat Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions.

That being said, The Scottish Warrior may soon find himself forging an unlikely alliance with a group he has despised for so long. The potential faction in question is The Bloodline. The stable has been a thorn in McIntyre’s side for years, costing him major title matches on multiple occasions.

However, the animosity could turn into a possible working relationship between the two sides. This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown saw a war of words between The Rock and Seth Rollins. The Great One teased costing The Visionary his title should they fail to beat The Bloodline in their tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

Assuming The Rock and Roman Reigns emerge victorious, The Bloodline then could possibly interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins the very next night, to drive in the point they were not to be taken lightly. This could unintentionally end up helping The Scottish Psychopath win the world title in front of a live crowd finally.

Drew McIntyre attacked Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre won the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 40. The former two-time WWE Champion got a little help from Logan Paul against Randy Orton in the high-stakes match-up.

McIntyre would also receive a little assistance from The Bloodline during his main event match against Jey Uso on WWE RAW this past Monday. The Scottish Warrior put away The Yeet Master following a devastating Claymore.

The post-match angle saw Seth Rollins come to Jey’s aid. Rollins took out Jimmy Uso with a Superkick only to be planted with the second Claymore of the night, courtesy the challenger to the World Heavyweight Championship.

