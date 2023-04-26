Could Edge eventually end up in AEW? Piecing together clues and exploring potential matches for the WWE Hall of Famer

Edge has had a triumphant journey since returning to WWE during the 2020 Royal Rumble. After his latest Hell in a Cell match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39, the Hall of Famer has not been seen on television since. To the disappointment of some, it has been mentioned that Edge has retirement plans in the works. However, many storylines could be revived or potential challengers he could battle if he continues to wrestle.

On Monday, the Rated-R Superstar was spotted with his best friend and fellow WWE legend Christian at the Toronto Maple Leaf's playoff game in Florida. Together, the duo held the World Tag Team Title seven times and were among the most iconic teams during the Attitude Era. With Christian currently signed to AEW, it was speculated that Edge could reunite their partnership on the rival promotion.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE would be "very surprised" if the Hall of Famer moves on to working for AEW. In a recent episode on Impaulsive with Logan Paul, Edge shared that he doesn't want to stick around the industry for too long. Now that he has the privilege to end his career how he wants, he checks off the last few things needed before his departure.

"I think at most, I might have another year in me. To be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang, when I got to get in with Austin Theory, who is 25 and wasn't born when I had my first match in WWE." [1:10:11-1:10:27]

Though many fans are saddened to hear the news, there are still many opportunities for The Rated-R Superstar to appear in the next few months. Some speculated whether he would be showing up soon to show interest in the recently unveiled World Heavyweight Championship.

Why was Edge forced to retire in 2011?

The Hall of Famer seems happy to have control over his departure from the industry this time. In 2011, he was forced to retire due to a serious neck injury. He used to put his body on the line in the most physical matches, which unfortunately took a toll on him.

Edge's history of neck problems started during a Street Fight match with Eddie Guerrero in 2002. From then on, the injury continued to worsen until the Rated-R Superstar had to undergo surgery.

Although he returned from surgery in 2004 and quickly gained success, his neck injuries didn't disappear. During his World Heavyweight Championship run in 2011, the Hall of Famer was not cleared to wrestle and announced his retirement.

WWE @WWE



Watch WWE 24 EDGE: The Second Mountain anytime on demand on In this emotional bonus scene from #WWE24 @EdgeRatedR gave a special farewell on a tour of Europe following his retirement announcement in 2011.Watch WWE 24 EDGE: The Second Mountain anytime on demand on @WWENetwork In this emotional bonus scene from #WWE24, @EdgeRatedR gave a special farewell on a tour of Europe following his retirement announcement in 2011.Watch WWE 24 EDGE: The Second Mountain anytime on demand on @WWENetwork. https://t.co/A0U3TbXTOi

Christian would later take his place in a title match against Alberto Del Rio, which he eventually won.

Since his return to the ring in 2020, Edge has performed like he was never injured and continues to be one of the greatest comebacks in wrestling.

