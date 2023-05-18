Could former WWE Champion make his long-awaited return at Money In The Bank?

WWE has a big premium live event lined up this summer in London with Money in the Bank.

Many within the WWE Universe have started including this premium live event as the company's fifth biggest show of the year. But what can they do to make this show really stand out this year since it will be airing in a different timeslot than most are used to?

It has recently been reported that WWE is considering nine names for the Men's Money in the Bank matchup. But a surprising name that isn't being considered at this time is former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre hasn't been seen since losing his match against Sheamus and Gunther at WrestleMania 39 but was recently selected to RAW during the 2023 WWE Draft.

With WWE returning to the United Kingdom for such a big show, even if he weren't scheduled to be included in the match itself, a surprise return of The Scottish Warrior in London would surely get a massive reaction from the fans.

Who should win the Money in the Bank briefcases in London?

This year's Money in the Bank is the first time that Triple H will be in power to choose which men and women will leave the premium live event with the coveted briefcases.

Regarding the men, Cody Rhodes is a pretty obvious choice. In order to continue his story with Roman Reigns on SmackDown, Rhodes will need the briefcase to cross brands to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

As far as the women go, it's a bit more wide open. But Becky Lynch has gone on record that winning the briefcase is one of the few things left on her bucket list that she wants to accomplish in her career. So she would make for a great holder of the briefcase, and unlike past women's winners, she might hold it for a bit before cashing in.

Do you think WWE should hold off Drew McIntyre's return to WWE for London in July? Which male and female WWE Superstars should leave the United Kingdom with their briefcase? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

