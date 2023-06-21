Could former WWE star return after 16 years to face Brock Lesnar in last hurrah? Exploring the possibility

Ten-time world champion Brock Lesnar is one of the most renowned wrestlers in the WWE industry. Besides being an acclaimed former UFC Heavyweight Champion, his matches against John Cena, AJ Styles, and Triple H highlight the powerhouse's wrestling prowess. It's no surprise that Sabu wants to try to conquer The Beast in his final match.

The 58-year-old star's WWE tenure under the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) banner lasted almost a year. He fought John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Big Show, with his final match being an 'Extreme Rules Fatal-Four-Way' on May 1, 2007, where he competed against Tommy Dreamer, Rob Van Dam, and Sandman. Sabu hit the Mexican circuit after being released by WWE in 20007.

During a recent interview, the two-time ECW Champion insisted on a match with Brock Lesnar before retirement. He found it to be "perfect" due to their different approaches to wrestling. Does this mean Sabu will return to WWE after over 16 years? Unfortunately, it's an unlikely prospect due to his previous experience in the Stamford-based promotion.

Terry Brunk's run in ECW was loaded with controversies that damaged his overall reputation. The public firing he received from Paul Heyman for no-showing Three-Way Dance is remembered to this day. He also breached WWE's wellness policy in 2006. There is a chance that he will make amends with the promotion and insists on a wrestling match with Brock Lesnar.

Sabu hasn't competed in the ring since defeating Mr. California on July 2021 at the special event of the Extreme World Wrestling 'Baptized in Blood.' He has been officially retired since November of that year. While a showdown with Brock Lesnar doesn't sound promising, it depends on how Triple H reacts to the request and whether or not the picky Beast Incarnate agrees.

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE for almost a month now

Seemingly still embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar's last appearance was on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. He hasn't been since defeating Cody Rhodes via referee's decision despite the pending challenge from The American Nightmare.

Lesnar is believed to pop up at Money in the Bank to cost Rhodes his match against Dominik Mysterio. This will set up their showdown for the Biggest Party of the Summer. The Beast Incarnate was drafted as a free agent, and there might be more interesting yet random feuds in store.

Speaking of Sabu, he made a one-off appearance at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, aligning himself with Adam Cole for the latter's unsanctioned match against Chris Jericho. The special enforcer sent Matt Mernard crashing through a table which garnered widespread praise from fans.

