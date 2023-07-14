Could former WWE star return after 9 years to join the LWO? Looking at the chances

The Latino World Order is quickly rising to the ranks of the WWE tag team division after Rey Mysterio reintroduced the group earlier this year. Aside from the Hall of Famer, the group currently consists of Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega. Interestingly, former star Ricardo Rodriguez has expressed interest in joining the stable.

Ricardo Rodriguez joined WWE in 2010 as part of the Florida Championship Wrestling's roster, wherein he briefly competed as an in-ring performer named Chimaera. Still, he is best known for his time on the main roster as the ring announcer of Alberto Del Rio. He eventually joined the Spanish commentary in 2013. He was released by the company on July 30, 2014.

The 37-year-old returned to the independent scene as an occasional wrestler and ring announcer/commentator, even appearing in AEW in October 2021. However, he has been open to a return to WWE. When responding to a fan, he even expressed about becoming LWO's ring announcer.

Triple H has brought back multiple stars since taking over the company, which is why it's possible Rodriguez could be one of them. However, this might not happen soon as the former star still appears in the independent scene.

Ricardo Rodriguez has continuously expressed interest in returning to WWE

Ricardo Rodriguez also wrestled in the main roster as Los Locales alongside Tyson Kidd

Aside from in-ring performers, The Game has also brought back personalities. The most recent and notable is Cathy Kelley. From the looks of it, some fans also hope Ricardo follows through.

In the past, the former WWE star denied the rumors of a return but kept his doors open if it presented itself. When there were reports about the company hosting a show in India, Ricardo shared on social media that he could be invited to the event.

Another former superstar is rumored to return to WWE and join the LWO

While the status of Ricardo Rodriguez regarding a return is still on the rocks, Carlito's situation looks to be set in stone. Unlike the former, the latter has made sporadic returns to the company and even appeared recently at Backlash 2023 to help LWO against The Judgment Day.

After the Puerto Rico Premium Live Event, reports suggested that Carlito was returning to the company and had signed a contract. Speculations were added when it was shared that he canceled bookings for other wrestling promotions.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

After his match with Matt Cardona last night at HOG, Carlito picked up a mic and said “The rumors are true…” After his match with Matt Cardona last night at HOG, Carlito picked up a mic and said “The rumors are true…” 👀 https://t.co/jdP70mA1me

While Ricardo may not return soon, LWO might still add a new star to their stable with Carlito. It remains to be seen if fans will see any returns soon.

