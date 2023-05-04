Could Grammy nominated artist follow in Bad Bunny's footsteps and make an appearance at WWE Backlash?

WWE Backlash is set to emanate from Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in Puerto Rico this Saturday. The premium live event will be hosted by Bad Bunny. The international music sensation will make his in-ring singles debut at the show against former tag team partner Damian Priest.

El Benito and the Punisher of the Judgment Day will collide in a Street Fight at WWE Backlash. The two have been at odds since Bad Bunny helped Rey Mysterio win his match against Dominik at WrestleMania 39.

Bad Bunny might not be the only artist to work WWE Backlash. The May 6th event could witness the arrival of another Grammy nominated artist in Daddy Yankee. WWE could always ask the celebrity to appear at the event.

WWE superstar Zelina Vega recently tweeted that she wished the Dura hitmaker could appear at Backlash. The lWO member revealed that she got through a workout by blasting Daddy Yankee’s music through her speakers.

Daddy Yankee could even provide a distraction for Bad Bunny in his Street Fight against Damian Priest at WWE Backlash. It’s all fantasy booking as of this moment, but knowing WWE’s way of booking, fans should always expect a surprise.

Damian Priest sends huge warning to Bad Bunny before WWE Backlash

Damian Priest put Bad Bunny through a table after El Benito punched Dominik during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW. The Puerto Rican rapper showed up on the April 24, 2023 episode of the red brand to challenge Priest to a Street Fight at Backlash.

Priest appeared on the May 1 episode of RAW after the Judgment Day were drafted to the red brand as part of the WWE Draft 2023. The superstar cut a promo in Spanish, during which he warned Bunny that he will receive his punishment on May 6th.

It remains to be seen which of the two superstars will come out as the victor this weekend.

