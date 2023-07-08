Could Jimmy Uso's injury pave way for another Anoa'i member in WWE? 4 potential replacements

WWE SmackDown is now in the books, and it was an intense show. A lot happened at Madison Square Garden, but most of the program centered around The Bloodline.

The Usos kicked off the blue brand but were quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns then joined them in the ring for the Tribal Court segment. The Tribal Chief feigned sorrow, even offering Jey his position in The Bloodline, only for things to turn violent.

Roman and Solo brutally assaulted Jimmy and Jey Uso, with Jimmy specifically receiving the brunt of the punishment. He was put through a table and beaten down with steel stairs. He was later brought to the hospital in an ambulance.

While Jey returned for revenge and sent Roman Reigns fleeing up the aisle, he is still on his own against two of the most dominant wrestlers in the world. Thankfully, there are other family members who could potentially get involved in Jimmy's absence. Which members of the famous Anoa'i family could join in The Bloodline saga?

Below are four potential replacements for Jimmy Uso following his injury on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Rikishi could come to the aid of his son

Rikishi is a Hall of Famer

Rikishi is a star many long-term WWE fans are familiar with. Under different names and gimmicks, he was a regular in the then-World Wrestling Federation throughout the 1990s. He eventually adopted the dancing, thong-wearing Rikishi gimmick during The Attitude Era.

Notably, beyond just being a member of the famous family, Rikishi is the father of three members of The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa are all his sons, meaning he knows them better than almost anybody.

The former tag team champion could return to WWE to help combat the issues between The Usos and the rest of The Bloodline. Getting physical might be risky at his age, but he may still stand up to Roman if Jey is in danger.

#3. Jacob Fatu & #2. Lance Anoa'i could jump ship from MLW

Jacob Fatu and Lance Anoa'i may not be names WWE fans are familiar with, but viewers of Major League Wrestling know all about the talented Samoans. They've held championship gold in MLW and various other indie wrestling promotions.

Many have hoped to see The Bloodline saga expand with other family members joining. While Rikishi would be great, he can't compete in the ring. This could be where the likes of Jacob and Lance can shine. The two could help fill the void left by Jimmy's absence in the storyline.

Lance and Jacob could fill a few different roles. They could come to Jey's aid and help fight against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Another option could be for them to tease joining the side of the Usos but instead join The Bloodline and help re-establish the faction as a dominant force moving forward. Could things eventually turn into The Usos & Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns, Lance Anoa'i, and Jacob Fatu?

#1. The Rock could finally return to WWE

SlappadaBRO.Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE If we are being real here, there are very few dream matches left in wrestling.



Maybe it's just me, I understand Khan caters to the indie fans who consider matches in AEW like Bryan Danielson V Daniel Garcia a dream match, but not for me.



Roman V Rock is one of the few in WWE. If we are being real here, there are very few dream matches left in wrestling. Maybe it's just me, I understand Khan caters to the indie fans who consider matches in AEW like Bryan Danielson V Daniel Garcia a dream match, but not for me.Roman V Rock is one of the few in WWE. https://t.co/hWlC4ZwsLY

The Rock is a WWE icon. The legendary superstar is the son of former tag team champion Rocky Johnson and the grandson of High Chief Peter Maivia. Both former wrestling stars are in the Hall of Fame, and The Rock will join them sooner or later.

Beyond being one of the biggest names in wrestling history, The Rock is a massive star in Hollywood. As a result, he rarely returns to WWE. Still, many have been hoping to see him. Many fans fantasy book The People's Champion in an epic WrestleMania bout with Roman Reigns.

While it isn't clear when or even if The Rock will return, Jimmy Uso's injury could be the perfect way to slide him back into the fold. Jey cannot handle Reigns & Sikoa on his own so The Rock can return and even the odds. This can lead to the inevitable epic bout between The Tribal Chief and The People's Champion. Could they clash at WrestleMania 40?

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes