Could major 30-year-old star help Logan Paul win the Money in the Bank briefcase? Exploring the possibility

Logan Paul is going to Money in the Bank. The Maverick returned to RAW this week to announce that he’ll be entering the men’s ladder match in London on July 1. It is possible that the social media megastar could get some help from a 30-year-old to win the briefcase in front of a packed crowd at the iconic 02 Arena.

The star in question is KSI. The YouTube sensation could show up in his birthplace of London to help Logan Paul win the MITB briefcase. Fans might recall that KSI tried to help his friend win his WrestleMania 39 encounter against Seth Rollins. But he ended up getting crashed through the announcer’s table by Paul himself.

The 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match will feature Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul. All men except the Maverick punched their ticket to the event by going through a series of qualifying matches that took place on RAW and SmackDown.

It was recently reported that WWE has big plans for Logan this summer. The 28-year-old star is expected to be part of a marquee match at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. The biggest party of the summer will go down in Detroit, Michigan on August 5.

Logan Paul is entering Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

As mentioned above, Logan made his much-anticipated return to WWE on the latest edition of the red brand. The Maverick climbed the ladder and told the WWE Universe he will participate in the upcoming Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1.

The social media megastar said he is going to win the briefcase and cash it on any championship he wants. Ricochet interrupted the promo and told Paul he only got the spot because the One and Only made him famous at the Royal Rumble.

The ring began to fill up with the rest of the Money in the Bank participants until BUTCH arrived to take out Logan. A huge brawl broke out between the participants. Logan took advantage of the opportunity to land a huge dive on the outside.

We will have to wait to see if the Maverick will be the one to unhook the briefcase on July 1.

