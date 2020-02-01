Could Matt Hardy and Edge reignite a heated old rivalry? (Opinion)

Matt Hardy with Edge/ Beth Phoenix and Lita

With Edge now back as an active competitor, we can all afford to indulge in a wishful matchmaking session. There are various feuds for Edge that the fans would like to see before the Rated-R Superstar ends his WWE career on his terms.

On the most recent Dropkick DiSKussions episode, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the potential feuds and matches that they would like to see featuring the 11-time World Champion.

According to Tom, Edge feuding against the likes of Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman doesn't sound appealing on paper due to the size discrepancy.

Tom felt that Edge could have great matches against Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, Ricochet, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, to name a few,

Korey Gunz had an incredible storyline throwback that he would like to see between Edge and Matt Hardy. While the match is highly unlikely to happen, Korey stated that he would love to see Edge team up with Beth Phoenix in a possible showdown against Matt Hardy and Lita.

Even though Edge and Hardy are both over the real-life feud that happened in the past, WWE may never try to rekindle the rivalry for TV in the current circumstances, however alluring it may sound.

Here's the fun-filled fantasy matchup discussion that ensued between Korey and Tom from SK's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Advertisement

Tom: When it comes to who I'd like to see him feud with, there aren't many people who I wouldn't like to see him feud with. Now there are a few here, who are physically too big for Edge to have a feud with. I don't think Edge vs. Brock Lesnar is a match anyone really wants to see. That's not a German Suplex I want in my life especially not the 15 that would follow. Braun Strowman, I don't think that's going to work out. Ultimately Edge does have a very weak-looking spear if you're a bigger guy.

So I don't see him against Roman or anyone like that, but Seth Rollins is a good example. I think Buddy Murphy and Edge would have an extremely good match. And there are a couple of other favorite pitch-hitters - Orton, AJ Styles. For me, people like Buddy Murphy, Ricochet I think could really benefit and have a great match with Edge, and that's on RAW. I'm sure there some on SmackDown as well, for example, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston. Give me those!

Korey: I'll throw this one out there and I'm sure there is probably a less than one percent chance that we are going to see this considering the situations with all involved but...

Tom: He's not going to wrestle Becky Lynch.

Korey: Ah, well, see I didn't even think of that! That's another good one. That would have been one. But I'll throw this out. I'd love to see him and Beth Phoenix against Matt Hardy and Lita before Matt finally heads out of the door. How about that match?

Tom: Ohh! Several reasons why that's not going to happen, first of all, Reby Hardy! That's definitely an interesting one. I don't think they are going to drag up that much history, even if the two men are well past it now.

Who would you like to see Edge feud with in the future?