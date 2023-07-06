Could a recent assault on John Cena lead to another WWE legend returning for a match at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

At Money in the Bank, John Cena was attacked by SmackDown superstar Grayson Waller. While Cena walked out of the confrontation by delivering an Attitude Adjustment to Waller, the Australian's act at Money in the Bank did not go well with fans.

Waller's actions at the PLE could lead to a big match for him at Money in the Bank. Since making his debut on the main roster, Waller has not been involved with in-ring activities. But, he has been the host of a popular talk show named The Grayson Waller Effect.

This week on SmackDown, Rated R Superstar Edge is set to be a guest on Waller's show. While many expect a great interaction between the two, there could be a possibility that Edge confronts Waller for his attack on Cena. After all, the Rated R Superstar has a deep respect for Cena after everything they went through.

A WWE legend himself, Edge could confront Waller's treatment of another legend in John Cena. This then could lead to a potential match between Grayson Waller and Edge at SummerSlam. While this is speculative, a rivalry with the former WWE champion could do wonders for Waller's career.

Grayson Waller seems to have delivered a message to John Cena after Money in the Bank

John Cena's appearance at Money in the Bank took the WWE Universe by storm. While no one expected Cena to appear at the PLE, what he said during the event further shocked fans. At MITB, Cena advocated for WrestleMania 40 to take place in London, England.

Upon hearing this announcement, fans at the O2 Arena roared and cheered for the leader of Cenation. However, that's when Grayson Waller interrupted the 16-time World Champion. Talking to Cena and the crowd at the O2, Waller mentioned how WrestleMania should take place in his country Australia.

This, of course, was met with a lot of boos by the English fans, who also share a rivalry with Australia in cricket. With Cena also seeming to be in disagreement, Waller attacked him but ended up receiving an Attitude Adjustment. After the event, Waller took to his Instagram and shared a photo with Cena. He wrote:

"I see you 👀"

This message by Waller is both funny and intriguing, considering Cena's You Can't See Me gimmick. While many are interested in seeing a match between John Cena and Grayson Waller, the possibility of it seems unlikely. However, it will be interesting to see how Grayson's career unfolds.

