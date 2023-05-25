Could released star return to WWE and take on Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions?

Rhea Ripley will compete at WWE Night of Champions. The Eradicator of the Judgment Day will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Natalya this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Mami is expected to retain her title in convincing fashion, but she could be confronted by a released star at the event as well.

The person in question is Mandy Rose. The 32-year-old star was released from her contract last year. However, she hasn’t ruled out a return to WWE. She could show up at Night of Champions to confront Rhea Ripley after her match against Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Mandy could appear either in front of the live crowd or during a backstage segment.

Mandy Rose was at the top of her game when she parted ways with WWE. She was in the middle of a record-breaking NXT Women’s Championship reign when she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez.

The loss took place on the December 13, 2022 episode of the white and gold brand. Mandy was released from her contract the next day due to her explicit content on FanTime.

She appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on January 10, 2023, to address her release. The Toxic Attraction star said she was thankful to WWE for all the opportunities and understood their position on the matter. She further stated that the door was always open for her to make a comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Rhea Ripley sends out a huge warning to Natalya ahead of Night of Champions

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash. She made quick work of Dana Brooke on the following episode of Monday Night RAW.

Mami continued her assault on the former WWE 24/7 Champion after the match. She was stopped in her tracks by Natalya, who had a stare-down with the champion.

Rhea issued a warning to Natalya on the May 15 episode of RAW. She once again cut a promo on the BOAT during a backstage segment on the go-home episode of RAW for Night of Champions. Mami said she’ll end Natalya’s career this Saturday.

It remains to be seen what Rhea has in mind for The Queen of Harts in Saudi Arabia.

