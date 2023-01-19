The Royal Rumble can be considered the most exciting WWE show of the year. It marks the beginning of the road to WrestleMania while featuring loads of exciting surprises in the 30-man and woman Rumble matches.

2023 will likely be no different, with many potential surprise entrants in both matches. However, one of them could be more shocking than the rest. What if Rhea Ripley enters this year's men's Royal Rumble Match?

While women have entered the 30-man melee before, The Eradicator has already been mixing it up with the men of WWE RAW. She has constantly interfered in The Judgment Day's matches and has attacked many of their rivals. Ripley even won an intergender match against Akira Tozawa last month.

Will Mahoney @HeelWillMahoney



GIMME RHEA RIPLEY IN THE MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE DAMMIT!!!



#WWERaw Keep up this domination for a month & make no damn excuses...GIMME RHEA RIPLEY IN THE MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE DAMMIT!!! Keep up this domination for a month & make no damn excuses...GIMME RHEA RIPLEY IN THE MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE DAMMIT!!! #WWERaw https://t.co/aGLoumEVHR

So, maybe Rhea can enter the men's Rumble to protect Dominik Mysterio, as she did this week by going face-to-face with Solo Sikoa. It would be quite the sight, as the former RAW Women's Champion is every bit as menacing as several of her male peers in WWE. However, there is one issue.

Save for the occasional RKO from Randy Orton, the company barely books its male superstars to put their hands on their female counterparts. As a result, a Rhea Ripley appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble Match may not be as impactful as it should be. We would be pleasantly surprised if it happened, though!

Rhea Ripley is the favorite to win the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

While an appearance in the men's Rumble is unlikely, Ripley could still have a massive night next Saturday. Her strong booking and excellent look have made her the favorite to win the 30-woman match and earn a Women's Title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind



I said what I said Rhea Ripley should WIN the 2023 Women’s Royal RumbleI said what I said Rhea Ripley should WIN the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble I said what I said 💯 https://t.co/T11WCCCwU6

The female member of The Judgment Day will look to tower over the competition and dominate her way to victory at the Royal Rumble. It would be well-earned, following Rhea Ripley's evolution as a performer over the years.

Matches against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair are both WrestleMania-worthy, with The Eradicator having a history with both current Women's Champions on the WWE main roster. That's another factor that makes Ripley the perfect choice to win the Rumble.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 29th January 2023 from 6:30 am (IST).

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : Should Rhea Ripley enter the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match? Yes No 0 votes