Which WWE Superstars could make surprise returns in the Royal Rumble Match?

The 36th annual Royal Rumble premium live event is upon us, and WWE fans are buzzing with excitement! Not only will the titular matches kick off the road to WrestleMania, but they will feature some epic surprises.

What makes the Rumble so special is the potential of superstars making their returns. 2023 is set to be no different, especially with several big names likely to return in the 30-man match. This is even after Cody Rhodes declared for the Rumble.

This could mean The Rock could make his grand return and win the whole thing before challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, before that, a few other surprise returns can spice things up as 'Mania season gets underway.

Edge has not been seen since he lost an 'I Quit' match to Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. He will likely enter the 30-man match and resume his feud with The Judgment Day. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar could return at the Rumble to cost Bobby Lashley. The two have unfinished business from Crown Jewel.

Speaking of Crown Jewel, Logan Paul could be back at the Royal Rumble following his excellent showing against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia. Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) is also a possible surprise entrant, although it may be a one-time thing.

The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match will also feature some big WWE returns

Quite a few female stars have been missing from RAW and SmackDown recently. A few of them, including the likes of Asuka and Doudrop, pop up in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match.

Beth Phoenix is a safe bet to return too. She, like Edge, hasn't been seen since Extreme Rules. Rhea Ripley took The Glamazon out with a con-chair-to, so expect a confrontation between them at the Rumble.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Green has reportedly already signed with WWE and could re-debut in the Royal Rumble. And finally, will Naomi return to the company following Sasha Banks' NJPW debut? It is possible!

This is the most exciting time to be a WWE fan, with 2023 seeming as unpredictable as ever. Who do you think will return at the Rumble? Let us know your predictions in the comments below!

