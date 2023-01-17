Bloodline member breaks silence after intense face-off with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has been a thorn in the side of every rival and opponent The Judgment Day has had on RAW. So, it is no surprise she is inserting her protective powers into their feud with The Bloodline.

Ripley had an intense face-off with Solo Sikoa on tonight's episode of the red brand. She interrupted a previous staredown between him and Dominik Mysterio, who had called The Usos' brother out. However, before they could come to blows, the youngster attacked Sikoa, starting a brawl between both sides.

Solo has now spoken about the moment from WWE RAW, tweeting a strong message to Rey Mysterio's eldest child. He claimed that Rhea Ripley could not always protect Dominik.

Here is what the Bloodline member said:

"MAMI can't always protect you...I'll see you soon," tweeted Solo Sikoa.

The animosity between the two heel stables has come after The Judgment Day earned a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championship. They will challenge The Usos next week, on the 30th Anniversary of WWE's Monday night show.

Rhea Ripley could cause The Bloodline to lose their first titles on WWE RAW XXX

The Bloodline has been so utterly dominant for years, with Roman Reigns and The Usos winning both World and Tag Team Titles, respectively. While the belts seemed to be unified, that isn't the case.

WWE official Adam Pearce confirmed last week that the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships would be defended separately.

This could lead to a massive title change on RAW next week, as Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest take on Jimmy and Jey Uso. Rhea Ripley will likely be at ringside to tilt the match in her teammates' favor. However, could there be more to the face-off between The Eradicator and Solo Sikoa?

WWE fans have wanted to see Rhea Ripley come to blows with more male superstars following her constant involvement in The Judgment Day's matches. So any violent confrontation with Sikoa would likely have a positive response. Perhaps, The Eradicator might even enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise!

Either way, it looks likely Mysterio and Priest will win the RAW Tag Titles next week, potentially with Rhea Ripley's help.

Do you think she can follow that and win the RAW Women's Championship soon? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes