Could Rhea Ripley undergo name change following WWE Draft 2023?

Rhea Ripley will be drafted to either RAW or SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2023. Her fate will be determined on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, which will also be the final night of the draft.

The Eradicator's The Judgment Day stablemates – Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest will also be part of the Night Two of WWE Draft 2023 on RAW. Fans are already wondering if the company will keep stable together or split them up.

Rhea Ripley could also undergo a name change following the WWE Draft 2023. The promotion could rename her to Rhea "Bloody" Ripley in the aftermath of the event.

It's worth noting that the WWE broadcast team has called her Rhea "Bloody" Ripley on multiple occasions in the past.

WWE adding gimmick names to their superstars' ring names is not new. The company previously added "Freakin" to Seth Rollins' name. It will be interesting to see if the promotion does the same with The Eradicator. The Visionary's fate will be determined during the draft as well.

Rhea Ripley sends huge warning ahead of WWE Draft 2023

WWE's official Twitter account asked fans to share their predictions for Night Two of the draft. The SmackDown Women's Champion responded to the tweet and with a huge warning to the promotion.

Mami warned the company of the consequences if she doesn't get drafted to the same brand as the rest of The Judgment Day.

"If I’m not drafted to the same brand as my family The Judgment Day then everyone will F’n pay," Ripley tweeted.

The fate of fifty percent of the WWE locker room will be determined on RAW tonight. For those wondering, the red brand already has Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and several other superstars as part of the draft. Click here to check out the fan reaction to Night One of the draft.

It remains to be seen which brand Rhea Ripley and the Judgment Day will land on after tonight's draft.

What's your prediction for RAW tonight? Let us know in the comments section below!

