RAW vs SmackDown: Who won Night 1 of the WWE Draft 2023?

Night one of WWE Draft 2023 came with a lot of surprises and shocking developments that left the pro wrestling world with a lot to talk about. As anticipated, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were the number one picks for SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

Many fans, however, didn’t expect RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to jump ship to the blue brand as part of the Draft. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley also made his return to SmackDown after years. The All Mighty was a mainstay on the blue brand during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Overall, it was an eventful night that saw approximately fifty percent of the roster split.

In the main event of the WWE Draft edition of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title against The Usos. The match also involved run-ins from Solo Sikoa and Matt Riddle.

Having said that, let’s take a look at what fans are saying about the WWE Draft 2023. Many have been speculating as to which brand has had the better night overall with their picks.

Smackdown roster looking good especially with teams/stable picks @WrestlingHumble STACKED! RAW gonna need women BAD on Monday!Smackdown roster looking good especially with teams/stable picks @WrestlingHumble STACKED! RAW gonna need women BAD on Monday! Smackdown roster looking good especially with teams/stable picks

Scott @PhenomenalOmega SmackDown won overall with their picks of the first night of the Draft. Solid Roster moving forward with who they’ve gotten so far currently. SmackDown won overall with their picks of the first night of the Draft. Solid Roster moving forward with who they’ve gotten so far currently.

Tukco @Tukcooo SMACKDOWN ROSTER IS STACKED, Ima still watch Raw for Drew and Cody tho #SmackDown SMACKDOWN ROSTER IS STACKED, Ima still watch Raw for Drew and Cody tho #SmackDown https://t.co/7P81PTzIE3

#SmackDown So many possibilities with this roster and it’s only halfway done 🤯 So many possibilities with this roster and it’s only halfway done 🤯#SmackDown https://t.co/XmKA0iQPQN

DomFp @Dombro87 SmackDown has a stacked roster. They might need to go three hours. SmackDown has a stacked roster. They might need to go three hours. https://t.co/DykJzzogzl

#SmackDown Wait why we cooking Raw for not having as much as a strong roster as Smackdown?We gotta watch that stuff every week for 3 hours Wait why we cooking Raw for not having as much as a strong roster as Smackdown?We gotta watch that stuff every week for 3 hours 😭#SmackDown https://t.co/3hAucp8pIP

From the looks of it, fans are clearly preferring the new SmackDown roster over RAW after the first night of WWE Draft 2023.

WWE Draft 2023 saw three NXT stars move to the main roster

This year’s draft also paved the way for the arrival of three NXT Superstars on the main roster. NXT’s Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and Indi Hartwell were drafted to the main roster this week.

The duo was moved to SmackDown in an announcement made by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Indi Hartwell, on the other hand, was announced as a RAW Superstar by WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg. It should be noted that Hartwell is the NXT Women's Champion, while Fyre and Dawn are the women's tag team champions.

The stage is set for an exciting few days ahead on WWE programming as NXT will scramble to replace the outgoing champions.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and his Bloodline, except The Usos, were the number one picks of the WWE Draft. Cody Rhodes was the number one pick for RAW. Hall of Famer Edge is another notable name who switched brands.

The Draft will continue next Monday on RAW. It remains to be seen which other stars will be called up from NXT.

Which brand do you think won tonight? Let us know in the comments section below!

