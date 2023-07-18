Could Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman pull off a stunning swerve with blockbuster Bloodline return at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring unlikely possibility

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso is reportedly scheduled to take place at SummerSlam 2023. The upcoming edition of SmackDown will feature a Rules of Engagement segment with the presence of The Tribal Chief and Jey. However, there have been rumors of several returns for the Biggest Party of the Summer, including a potential return from The Rock.

According to reports, there are chances that the People's Champion could make an unexpected appearance on the show. Being part of the Samoan family, there will be no surprise if he could make his presence felt in the Bloodline Saga.

However, there is also an unlikely possibility that The Rock could align himself with The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble Match.

In the past, the Great One had shown admiration for Reigns and even assisted him in his Royal Rumble victory in 2015. If The Rock chooses to align with the Undisputed Champ instead of Jey Uso, it will signify a significant acknowledgment from the People's Champion towards Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief.

There have already been numerous speculations about the potential twists and turns in the ongoing Bloodline Saga at SummerSlam 2023. Given the unpredictable nature of Family Saga, an unexpected acknowledgment from The Rock towards Roman Reigns could indeed be one of those twists.

Will Roman Reigns suffer from another betrayal at SummerSlam?

As the anticipated clash between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso approaches at SummerSlam 2023. There is a possibility that the Undisputed Champion could face another betrayal at the hands of Solo Sikoa.

The Enforcer had been hinting at his aspirations of becoming the next Tribal Chief, creating a potential storyline for a betrayal within the Bloodline faction.

Such a betrayal could serve as a catalyst for turning Reigns into a babyface once again in the company. According to reports, the ultimate goal of The Bloodline Saga is for The Head of the Table eventually turn into a heroic character again. Since his villainous return at SummerSlam 2020, Roman has achieved tremendous success and accolades in his career.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 Solo Sikoa finna be the one to beat Roman Reigns and end this historic run. There’s no doubt in my mind right now #SmackDown

With WWE SummerSlam 2023 shaping up to be a highly anticipated event, the reported clash between Reigns and Jey Uso will likely serve as the main event.

The upcoming edition of the blue brand, featuring Rules of Engagement between Reigns and Jey, will be intriguing to see how things will turn out.

