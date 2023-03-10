Could Roxanne Perez wrestle at NXT Stand and Deliver after her scary collapse? Predicting the 21-year-old WWE star's future

NXT Stand and Deliver is the next major event for WWE’s developmental brand, but Roxanne Perez’s participation remains a mystery. The Women’s Champion collapsed in the ring following her fight against Meiko Satomura at the Roadblock special on Tuesday.

In exclusive footage, Perez was seen being rushed to the hospital on a stretcher. Shawn Michaels and Booker T were alongside the WWE medics. WWE soon dropped an update on her condition, stating that she would be hospitalized overnight for testing.

The horrific incident at Roadblock led fans to speculate on Roxanne Perez’s status for NXT Stand and Deliver. In good news, the collapse was an injury angle implemented probably to highlight the exhaustion she suffered during her match against Satomura. The 21-year-old gave her all in the ring to keep the gold on her waist.

On that basis, Roxanne Perez’s involvement at NXT Stand and Deliver is a certainty. The reigning Women’s Champion cannot miss out on the biggest extravaganza for NXT during the WrestleMania weekend. It is her time to shine, having defeated a Japanese prodigy recently, and a potential win on April 1 will propel the superstar to new heights.

Roxanne hasn’t provided an update on her condition yet. She is likely going to sell her injuries for the next couple of weeks before engaging in a fresh rivalry. Tiffany Stratton is seemingly next in line but must earn her way to the championship.

An overview of Roxanne Perez's WWE NXT career

A standout star in Ring of Honor, the real-life Carla Gonzalez debuted in NXT on April 2022. She used her wrestling expertise of over two years in ROH to put on a stellar performance against Jacy Jayne.

Winner of the Women's Breakout Tournament, Perez earned a shot at Mandy Rose’s NXT Women's Title. The opportunity went in vain due to Jacy Jayne, but she eventually got her revenge on Mandy on the December 14 edition of NXT.

The Prodigy has held the NXT Women’s Championship for 85 days as of this writing. She boasts victories against Cora Jade, Thea Hail, and Meiko Satomura while also being a tag team specialist.

