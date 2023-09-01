Could Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' be in danger if three-year old tag team returns at Payback 2023? Exploring impact on title reign and more

At WrestleMania 39, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn witnessed one of the greatest moments of their lives when they beat Jimmy and Jey Uso to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Since then, the duo has been one of the most dominant teams in WWE.

With several title defenses under their belt, the best friends are on course to becoming one of the greatest teams in the promotion's history. However, at Payback 2023, Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest will face Owens and Zayn for their championship.

While the Canadian duo is expected to win, there is a possibility of them dropping the titles. With reports of the Authors of Pain re-signing with WWE, there is a possibility the faction could interfere in the match and help The Judgment Day win. This could create a feud between them and Owens & Zayn on RAW.

While the angle is speculative, this would be a great way to introduce the team on the main roster. Given that the Authors of Pain are former RAW Tag Team Champions, it will be interesting to see what they will achieve if WWE books them to compete on the red brand.

Sami Zayn sent a heartwarming message to WWE Legend Edge

Last month, Edge was in the headlines as the Canadian celebrated 25 years in WWE. On SmackDown, he defeated Sheamus in a singles match loved by all. While the Hall of Famer received love from the entire WWE Universe, one of his gestures earned him the love of fellow superstar Sami Zayn.

On Twitter, Sami Zayn wrote that after Edge's match against Sheamus, the former signed his special gear and will auction it to send the entire proceedings to Sami for Syria.

Moreover, Zayn sent his love to Edge and asked fans to stay tuned for the bidding link.

"Edge is a fantastic guy. He got special ring gear made for his last event in Toronto, wore it, signed it & is now auctioning it off, with 100% of proceeds going to http://SamiForSyria.com to fund our mobile clinics in Syria. Much [love] EdgeRatedR Stay tuned for a link to bid soon," he wrote.

Zayn noted that he did not ask Edge to auction his gear. The generous act by the former WWE champion was something he did himself. He said the Rated-R Superstar went out of his way to perform this kind of act.

"By the way, I didn’t ask him to do this. It’s something he set up internally with WWE Auctions and Fanatics. I only found out after the fact from them. He went out of his way to do it."

Since 2017, Sami Zayn has been running the "Sami for Syria" campaign. Through this, the former Bloodline member aims to raise funds for displaced residents in Syria who need medical aid. Over the years, several WWE Superstars have contributed to this vision.