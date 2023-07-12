Could The Judgment Day's NXT win lead to a feud with another WWE faction? Twitter thinks so!

The Judgment Day left NXT this week with a spectacular win. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the show's main event. The victory led Twitter to cook up another fantasy match-up between the top RAW stable and a certain faction in NXT.

A fan tweeted after the show they would love to see a match between The Judgment Day and The Schism. While it is unlikely for WWE to book a heel versus heel feud, the creative team might still go out of their way to book The Judgment Day versus The Schism.

Joey Gacy and his group appeared on NXT this week. The master manipulator was seen trying to convince Ivy Nile to join his cult just a week after The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) defeated The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) in a "losers leave NXT" match.

While there has been speculation that a new member could join the heel NXT stable, a battle with Judgment Day in the coming weeks could spice things up.

WWE can also book The Creed Brothers vs. The Judgment Day on the main roster

The company is reportedly "very, very high" on The Creed Brothers and have a huge push lined up for them once they move to the main roster. The duo was a hugely popular tag team on the NXT roster. They could emerge as the next threat to heel stables such as The Judgment Day and Imperium. WWE can always benefit from a babyface tag team, and The Creeds have that energy.

The Judgment Day have dominated RAW from the moment they stepped foot on the red brand. With that said, WWE has teased a potential split, especially in the aftermath of Damian Priest's Money in the Bank win.

Triple H could book The Creed Brothers to put an end to Judgment Day's show of strength on RAW. The Game could book their first confrontation in a backstage segment that would ultimately lead to a match on either RAW or a premium live event.

The brothers were seemingly present on the latest episode of NXT as part of The Schism, as many have pointed out online. It remains to be seen if The Creed Brothers will return to NXT or move directly to the main roster.

Do you want to see The Creed Brothers vs. The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below!

