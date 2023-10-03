Could The Rock make SmackDown appearance this week? Piecing together the clues so far

The Rock’s WWE return on the September 15, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown was supposed to be a one-off appearance. He is not working on a part-time or full-time schedule like other superstars, but one can only hope.

It so happens that The Brahma Bull took to social media to post a few photographs from his SmackDown appearance, where he executed The People’s Elbow on Austin Theory, and some snaps with the WWE Universe in the arena.

In the caption, The Rock has mentioned 'no place like home,' and the next blue show is scheduled at St. Louis, Missouri. It is possible that The People’s Champion is hinting at a possible return to WWE, which is where he earned his initial fame. The WWE Universe helped him become famous, allowing him to catapult himself into the Hollywood industry.

He may make an appearance at St. Louis to keep the audience wondering whether or not WWE is building towards a match featuring him in the future. Furthermore, WWE has to keep their fans engaged, considering former superstar Edge moved to AEW. If Titanland fails to keep the fans on the hook, some of them may switch to AEW’s products over WWE’s.

Keeping this in mind, it should not be surprising if the Stamford-based promotion brings back The Rock for its upcoming show of the blue brand.

The Rock hinted at a showdown against Roman Reigns

Dwayne Johnson’s busy Hollywood and business schedule does not allow him the time to commit to a strong storyline in WWE. He would not be able to make frequent appearances to work the story as required.

However, during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he revealed that he is open to a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, which should have been scheduled at WrestleMania 39, but unfortunately, the plans did not come to fruition.

While WWE had to change its plans and book Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39, Vince McMahon had met The Rock prior to that in an attempt to discuss his return and take on The Tribal Chief.

Do you think the WWE Universe could see a potential return of The Rock on the upcoming episodes of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

