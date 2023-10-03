Did Edge's AEW debut outshine The Rock's WWE return? Analyzing the numbers

In a span of one month, the pro wrestling world witnessed two of the most iconic moments in recent history. The Rock made an electrifying return to WWE and Adam Copeland (fka Edge) astounded the whole wrestling world with his debut at AEW.

The wrestling fans were on their feet as The Rated-R superstar made his shocking debut at All Elite Wrestling this week at WrestleDream. Not only has it created a buzz among the fans, but it has also been dominating social media numbers.

The official YouTube video of Edge's debut amassed over 1.9 million views in just 12 hours. On the other hand, the video of The Rock's unfathomable WWE return has cumulated over 1.4 million views in two weeks. Needless to say, The Great One's return was one of the most anticipated moments in WWE.

The Rock's monumental comeback has garnered over 103 million views across all social media platforms, which reflects its enormity. However, when it comes to YouTube, the margin speaks in favor of Edge, as his AEW debut has completely outshined the Hollywood star's return.

The views on the official YouTube video of AEW have been rising at a galloping speed, which reflects its immensity. Adam Copeland has finally stepped foot in the Jacksonville-based promotion, as it has been rumored for months. His debut has created a rumbling in the wrestling industry.

Exploring the reasons behind Edge jumping ship to AEW

Following his return, the Ultimate Opportunist posted on his social media handle, shedding light on his situation. He revealed that WWE did not have much left for him to offer, which was the driving reason that led him to sign with AEW.

However, he thanked the Stamford-based promotion for everything it has done for him throughout his 25-year career in the promotion. It seems clear that Edge stepped foot in the Tony Khan-led promotion might be because he wants to explore more opportunities.

The WWE legend believes that the AEW roster has some fresh talents with whom he can have some incredible feuds. However, one of the biggest factors that might have paved his way to the Jacksonville-based promotion is the prominent role of Christian Cage.

Edge and Christian have a long history with each other, as the two have been friends since the beginning of their pro wrestling careers. With Copeland embarking on what may be his final run, he might want to wrap up his illustrious career with a feud against his longtime best friend.

This could have been possible only if the two of them were in the same promotion. Therefore, this might have played a major factor in his AEW debut.

