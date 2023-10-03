AEW WrestleDream was indeed a dream come true for fans of The Rated R Superstar Edge. At the conclusion of the pay-per-view, the jumbotron displayed a message to the Seattle crowd that it was time for the "feature presentation."

The fans in attendance erupted when Edge's familiar theme music started as the WWE Hall of Famer made his way through the curtain and to the ring.

Edge ended his WWE run in front of his hometown fans in Toronto, Canada, as he defeated Sheamus on the August 18 edition of SmackDown. His contract officially expired on September 30.

Before he even left WWE, rumors were circulating that Edge could be headed to AEW. Those reports became a reality at the end of last night's WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Now that Edge is All Elite, the question on everyone's mind is, "What's next?" Regardless of the company's creative direction, The Rated R Superstar being on the All Elite Wrestling roster is certainly good for business.

Here is our list of four reasons why Edge signing with AEW is best for business.

#4. Edge signing with AEW allows for several dream matchups!

For over three decades, The Rated R Superstar has given fans top-tier performances against some of the greatest wrestlers ever.

Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, and Randy Orton are just a few of the legendary stars Edge has shared the ring with, giving fans memories of a lifetime. His Hall of Fame career has set a standard that will be emulated for future generations.

Now that the veteran is moving on to a new chapter, we look ahead to what he could do with AEW. There are some familiar faces on the All Elite roster for Edge.

There are also some old foes with whom he could create new memories with. Some of the possible dream matchups include Kenny Omega, Sting, and Chris Jericho, to name a few.

#3. Edge could potentially elevate younger AEW talent with a "Hall of Fame rub"

Ricky Starks and MJF would both benefit from having a match against Edge.

From top to bottom, AEW has a great roster stocked with extremely talented stars from all backgrounds.

With that said, one of the glaring differences between their roster and other major promotion rosters is the amount of young talent they have. Some of these younger guys have already seen action at a high level, such as MJF, while others are waiting on the sideline for an opportunity to showcase their skills.

Edge brings decades of quality experience, including knowledge with elevating young, up-and-coming stars. Now that he has signed with AEW, several younger guys would benefit greatly from having a match against the Rated R Superstar.

Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Hook are all stars who would benefit in a big way from a feud against Edge.

#2. Edge and Christian could reunite in an AEW ring

Seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Christian.

The Attitude Era will forever be remembered by many wrestling fans as one of, if not the most exciting times in WWE history. During this time, the lines of real and fake were blurred like never before.

Fans were privy to shocking storylines, explicit content, and some of the most brutal matches we have ever seen. It was a compelling time in wrestling history, and the ratings proved how successful it was. Two of the superstars who helped make The Attitude Era so great were Edge and Christian.

Christian made his surprising AEW debut at the 2020 Revolution pay-per-view. After the company had teased that a "hall of fame worthy talent" was expected to sign, the veteran was revealed as the wrestler in mention.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has worn many hats during his short time with AEW, but he is currently the reigning TNT Champion.

If Edge were to truly see his storied career come full circle, he would have to reunite with his former tag team partner. The seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions may have gotten older, but they surely have enough fuel in the tank for one final run.

#1. Edge would bring a much-needed positive influence to the AEW locker room

The Rated R Superstar is one of the most respected wrestlers in the world.

It's no secret that AEW has had a serious problem with conflict backstage and in the locker room. As we now know, CM Punk has been a common denominator within most of the issues the company has had regarding altercations and inter-roster incidents.

While Punk has since been released, he was not the sole problem surrounding the problems the company has experienced behind the scenes.

The Rated R Superstar brings a much-needed positive vibe to the company. Throughout his legendary career, you rarely, if ever, hear of Edge causing strife beyond the curtain.

Not only does Edge bring a degree of positivity, but he could also serve as an unofficial general backstage and provide a wealth of knowledge that current stars could lean on and learn from.

