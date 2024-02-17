Could The Rock's inclusion in The Bloodline lead to massive rift? Major swerve explored

The Rock is now officially a member of The Bloodline. The Great One confirmed his association with the heel faction on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. He came down to the ring after being acknowledged by his cousin, Roman Reigns, in the main event segment of the show.

The People’s Champion showed up wearing a classic throwback fit. He proceeded to fully embrace his heel turn by insulting the crowd. The Rock did not even acknowledge Cody Rhodes’ 2024 Royal Rumble win and said he would do everything in his power to make sure The American Nightmare does not come out as champion after WrestleMania XL.

While The Rock was delivering his promo, there was one man who seemed least interested. Solo Sikoa had his usual unbothered look on his face. It is possible The Enforcer could soon pick sides to cause a massive rift between The People’s Champion and The Tribal Chief.

Ideally, Solo would choose to side with Roman Reigns because he was sent to look after The Tribal Chief. However, with The Brahma Bull declaring himself as the High Chief at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, this might all end up being a massive screwjob against Roman Reigns.

What happened after The Rock joined The Bloodline?

The Rock’s inclusion in The Bloodline seems to have made the heel faction extremely powerful. The Great One had teased his association with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

The Tribal Chief himself confirmed his cousin’s inclusion in the faction. All five men stood tall in the ring as the High Chief cut a heel promo on the crowd and Cody Rhodes. The segment ended with The Brahma Bull delivering his iconic “If You Smell” catchphrase but with a twist.

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will respond to The Rock next Monday on RAW. The American Nightmare will be a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

